Bristol’s new venture in India: the Mumbai Enterprise Campus

The University of Bristol reveals who will be leading its first international campus

Ellen Paterson | News

This week, the University of Bristol unveiled the leadership for its new Mumbai Enterprise Campus, with Professor Michelle Jones taking on the role of Director and Executive Dean. Uday Virmani has also been appointed as Chief Business Officer.  

The campus, set to open in August 2026, hopes to “bring together industry, academics, students and local community partners” with the university on a mission to create “a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem” in India. 

Students will be able to take undergraduate courses in data science and economics, as well as postgraduate degrees in finance and immersive arts. Set to mirror Bristol’s new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, the Mumbai campus is hoped to expand the university’s global reach and strengthen relations between the UK and India. 

Currently Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Plymouth Marjon University, Prof Michelle Jones has over 25 years of experience in academic leadership and a background in research on wellbeing.  

When asked about her new role, she stated: “I was drawn to the opportunity to contribute to an institution with a world-class reputation and a proud 150-year heritage of academic excellence, innovation, and social impact. The opportunity to develop a brand-new campus in Mumbai, a city where there is abundant ambition and opportunity, and to be able to deliver global impact is incredibly exciting. 

“My vision is for an inclusive, globally engaged, and locally grounded community, co-created through partnership, to cultivate academic excellence, foster opportunity and create transformative impact. It is important that the Mumbai Enterprise Campus elevates the global position and success of the University of Bristol, while also contributing positively to Mumbai and the Indian higher education ecosystem.” 

Credit: University of Bristol

Uday Virmani also has experience in academic leadership, holding roles at the Indian School of Business and the BITS School of Management.  

He said: “We will work on our vision of building a great global university campus in India. I am excited for this journey of establishing a world-class campus, which will foster innovation and entrepreneurial thinking and give a holistic new-age learning experience to our students.” 

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of our Director and Executive Dean, and Chief Business Officer for the Mumbai Enterprise Campus. 

“These appointments mark a significant moment in the development of the new Mumbai Enterprise Campus. As our first senior leaders, Michelle and Uday will be instrumental in building a strong organisational foundation on which our new campus will thrive. 

“Both bring exceptional experience, vision and momentum at a pivotal stage as we prepare to open the doors this summer”.

Featured image credit: University of Bristol

