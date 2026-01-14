The Tab

The must-visit spots in Bristol’s coolest neighbourhood

Funnily enough there is more to Redland than the Esso garage

Amelia England

Recently, our well-beloved Redland earned a position in the Times 11 ‘coolest’ UK postcodes for being a foodie’s heaven. Whilst Redland is known to us as the home to second-year flats, the heart of student parties, and scenery for early morning walks to uni, here are my top recommendations for making the most out of living in this trendy Bristol neighbourhood:

The Shakespeare

Situated on Lower Redland Road, The Shakespeare is the perfect go-to cosy spot for drinks. The Shakespeare offers a variety of food, including its own steak night and a Sunday Menu, which could be an impressive option to check out with any visiting family members. Plus, it has its own garden, with a shelter, making it suitable for the weather all year round.

The Cambridge Arms

The Cambridge Arms is another hidden gem and a quintessential staple for a Redland pub night.  The Cambridge Arms is home to a large beer garden, so remember to keep it in mind for when the weather starts getting warmer. In the meantime, their weekly pub quiz makes for a great flat-bonding activity, and they even have their very own (delicious) pizza menu available.

Burra

One of Burra’s three sites is tucked away off the busy Whiteladies Road, in Redland. Burra is an Australian-style coffee shop which boasts a great brunch. If you feel like a change of scenery, it would make a great alternative to host all those post-sports-night debriefs or provide the ideal setting for romanticising your library breaks when uni work starts to ramp up again.

FED

FED may look unassuming from the outside, but step in and you will find one of the most aesthetically pleasing cafés in Redland. The pile of freshly baked goods, sandwiches and great coffee available is enough to lure anyone in on the way to a lecture, even if it means you will be turning up a few minutes late…

Wilson’s

Did you know that there’s a Michelin-starred restaurant in Redland? Wilson’s earned its star in 2025 and has frequently made the ranks in many recent lists of recommendations, such as Time Out’s favourite restaurant in Bristol. Wilson’s has a regularly evolving menu, and whilst this restaurant may be a little out of our student budgets, it could be a fab choice for special occasions. They even have their own bakery, Wilson’s bread shop, which is only a few doors down on Chandos Road.

 

 

 

Amelia England
