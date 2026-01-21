Bristol professor suspended over gender talk challenges university decision

The suspension of Professor David Gordon after a contested speaking event has sparked allegations of censorship and potential legal action against the University

Professor David Gordon, a research fellow in Social Justice at the University of Bristol was suspended after a row over a speaking event in November 2024. This week he has spoken to the Telegraph pushing back against this decision.

Professor Gordon invited Professor Alice Sullivan to speak about her work on a government review, published last year, that recommended data on biological sex and gender identity should be recorded separately.

The talk caused controversy, sparking claims that both Professor Sullivan and Professor Gordon, and consequently the university were promoting transphobic ideas and rhetoric. In response, a trans rights protest took place during the talk, with protestors waving placards and disrupting the event from outside the venue.

Bristol’s LGBTQ+ Staff Network has claimed Professor Sullivan is guilty of transphobia and that her presence on campus could cause “real and enduring harm”, pushing for the talk to be called off before it even took place.

These claims were voiced in an email by the LGBTQ+ Staff Network, who contacted Professor Gordon in July 2024. They said they understood that the talk was “acceptable under freedom of speech” but that that shouldn’t outweigh the possible negative consequences platforming a speaker like Professor Sullivan could have.

Professor Gordon drafted a reply to the network that same month, arguing that he “firmly believe(s) that it is in the interests of the LGBTQ+ community to engage with and discuss their views about sex and gender identity with Professor Alice Sullivan.”

This email was prevented from being sent by the Head of School for Policy Studies, insisting further communications were left to them.

Professor Gordon sent the email anyway, justifying his actions with this response.

“Because academic freedom and freedom of speech are written into the university’s charter, because I’d organised the event and because my LGBTQ+ colleagues expected an answer, I sent it anyway.”

This saw Professor Gordon suspended from the university.

An investigation was conducted in March 2025 to determine whether the suspension was justified, concluding that he should remain suspended. This sees him still receiving pay but not being allowed to actively teach at the university.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he has now said he is considering legal action against the University, for the alleged violation of his “basic human rights”. He claims he should be compensated for any damages he incurs if his position is terminated.

He wants the University of Bristol to “apologise for violating [his] right to freedom of speech and academic freedom and not protecting me from discrimination.”

“I think you should obey reasonable management instructions, such as marking. But being told not to discuss academic issues is just not reasonable.”

The case for Professor Gordon’s position is still ongoing, despite suspensions usually being concluded within 6 weeks.

“There is no reason for it to go on for years unless they are using it to keep me quiet” he argued. “I’m not going to be bullied into resigning or retiring.”

A spokesperson from the University of Bristol said: “We cannot legally comment on individual members of staff or internal staff procedures.”

