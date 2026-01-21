‘Is it weird that we film each other?’: OnlyFans’ Dad and son drop their most intimate videos yet

20 mins ago

OnlyFans’ resident father and son duo, Dean and Bray Byrne, have continued to capitalise on their familial connection for the benefit of thirsty people on the internet.

Dean and Bray first went viral in 2025, with dad Dean bringing his son into the OnlyFans fold. He was hesitant at first, knowing how “bad” the industry can be, but he obviously changed his mind. Many of us wouldn’t dream of making spicy content with a family member, and shockingly, their reasoning wasn’t all monetary-based – though I’m sure that helped.

“Money was never the main thing. I kind of wanted to show people our bond, and how a father and son bond could be special,” 18-year-old Bray told TMZ.

As for Dean’s reason behind filming OnlyFans content with his son, it all boiled down to one simple fact: It was better to “take him under my wing” than let him go at it alone.

Dean and Bray Byrne have dropped some new videos

With moody lighting, close-ups of abs, and a few devilish smirks, this might be one of Dean and Bray Byrne’s most intimate videos to date. It showed them making OnlyFans content, with Dean recording his son’s body as he touched it.

He wrote in the caption: “Is it weird that we film each other? Camera lessons #fatherson #abs #videography.”

Some pit action, for those of you that way inclined

In case you weren’t aware, armpits are big business in the gay adult entertainment space. There are entire sections of corn sites dedicated to them, and a lot of OF lads capitalise on hairy pits for clout.

In this video, Dean and Bray took turns showing their pits alongside the caption: “Where you putting your head?”

I’m putting my head in a bowl of bleach after watching that.

There’s been some crossover action

Each OnlyFans performer tends to have a small circle that they often film content with, both of the PG and NSFW variety. Most of Dean’s also seem to be graduates of Andy Lee’s p*rnstar university, and now Bray is making videos with them as well.

Nope, this one is just odd

Like other OnlyFans lads, Dean and Bray Byrne do these bizarre public stunts where they pretend to be fast food workers. They’ve collectively done McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Asda.

In this one, Bray sucked on a cake pop from Starbucks. The only thing: It was his literal dad filming him sucking it. Erm, okay.

