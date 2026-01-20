The Tab

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Charlotte Morgan | News

Durham University has launched its new Destination Durham programme, which supports students from the North East of England who are typically underrepresented in higher education. It helps to broaden access to Durham.

It builds on the legacy of their previous programme, known as Supported Progression, raising aspirations and helping students reach their full potential.

What is Destination Durham?

Destination Durham is a non-residential programme that is intended to “inspire and empower” Year 12 and 13 students on their journey towards higher education.

The programme provides the opportunity for students to visit Durham’s campus, departments and colleges, as well as explore the city. In addition, they will complete an assessed project in a subject area of their choice, developing academic skills.

It seeks to widen access to higher education in educationally disadvantaged areas, providing the chance to experience life at Durham University before even applying.

Supporting underrepresented students

Data conducted from the Office for Students (Ofs) finds the North East region of England faces significant educational underrepresentation in higher education, including geographical disparities, and the impact of free school meals (FSM) on progression rates.

This means the region has a higher disadvantage gap at the end of Key Stage 4, or Year 11, compared to the national average. Such underrepresentation is only exacerbated by the region’s higher rates of NEET and child poverty.

Steps to target these demographics are, however, underway, as research and analysis conducted by the EPI, in partnership with Durham University and the North East Combined Authority, stresses the importance of equal opportunities in education across the country.

From attending workshops, participating in student activities, to exploring the colleges, Destination Durham is dedicated to fulfilling the university’s Access and Participation Plan.

Widening access to a top 3 university

Durham was granted the title of “University of the Year” in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide for 2026, as well as sitting at number 3 in the UK, compared to its previous position as 5th.

Durham is also a top five university in all major rankings, with a score of 906 out of a possible 1000.

These initiatives are certainly in line with the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) steps taken by Oxbridge to admit more state-school students, breaking down the barriers to higher-education so that it is accessible to everyone.

