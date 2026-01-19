The Tab

Hidden Seaham launches project in County Durham to combat loneliness

Everything you need to know about the ‘public living room’

May Thomson | News

Hidden Seaham has launched a new community initiative in partnership with Camerados, a social movement focused on combatting loneliness. The Durham Tab spoke to Stacey Metcalfe on behalf of Hidden Seaham to learn more about the initiative.

Stacey said “it’s a great project which is more a social movement” with the ultimate aim of reducing loneliness and isolation by providing attendees with a “free comfortable space for strangers to connect, be silly, moan and whinge, play cards or board games over a cuppa”…

The project will be launching on February 11th and will become a weekly event, held every Wednesday between 10am and 1pm. However, the organisers are open to hearing which times work best for attendees are “very open to hearing from community and responding to their wishes.”

There will be board and card games, books and papers, biscuits and hot drinks – “everything needed to make a cosy and welcome atmosphere.”

How to attend or volunteer:

If you’re interested in volunteering for this project, Hidden Seaham are looking for volunteers to help. Even if that just means being a friendly face to “folk who might really need that bit of company.” Alternatively, if you are interested in attending, you can find them at:

Hidden on the Harbour

4 North Terrace,

Seaham,

SR7 7EU

Wednesdays 10am-1pm from February 11th.

