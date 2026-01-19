The Tab

Durham research underpins new image-abuse laws

Professor Clare McGlynn’s research was instrumental in recent UK legislation criminalising AI non-consensual sexually explicit deepfake images

May Thomson | News

Professor Clare McGlynn, a Durham University law professor involved in shaping the law against creating intimate non-consensual deepfakes, was part of a coalition lobbying for the law, which will come into effect next month.

While it was already illegal to share non-consensual deepfakes, the new law makes creating or requesting such AI-generated images a criminal offence.

McGlynn, an expert on violence against women and girls, has since said it was “frustrating” how long it took the government to pass the law.

The law comes amid outrage at Elon Musk’s Grok AI tool, which allowed users to create non-consensual explicit images of people.

Musk’s tool has since been updated to prevent this from happening. An announcement on X reads: “We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing.”

McGlynn, who has been instrumental in positively shaping public debate, is currently supporting another law to strengthen the takedown of non-consensual intimate images on UK platforms.

