Stepping on snails to armpit farts: OnlyFans models expose their strangest custom requests

4 hours ago

Love them or hate them, OnlyFans models tank a lot of strange requests, outlandish questions, and moments that make you question the state of humanity.

While the likes of Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips get tons of hate for their insane stunts, few people ever criticise the real problem at work: Men. Yes, it’s these women planning the stunts, but it’s your brothers, fathers, and boyfriends that are turning up to the queues in horny droves – and they’re even worse online. Lily admitted that one man asked her to pretend to suffocate, and these twins once had a guy ask to see inside of them.

Over on Reddit, where people can post anonymously, OnlyFans models have shared some of their strangest requests. Prepare to be horrified.

Shock, a lot of them are about feet

Look, we don’t k*nk shame in 2026, but these custom OnlyFans requests make it really difficult not to.

“Dude wanted me to pretend to slowly step on snails, slowly lowering my foot down onto the floor (specifically in flip flops) and say in a cheerful voice, ‘Bye bye mister snail,'” one person wrote on Reddit.

I honestly don’t even understand this one: “I had one person ask me to drive a vehicle with bad brakes barefoot. The brakes on the vehicles I have access to were apparently not soft enough – I would have loved to do more.”

Eating stuff is also popular, apparently

Everyone has their *thing*, but never in a million years would I expect that eating a live goldfish was a turn on.

“I was pregnant when I got a request to swallow marbles so that when the baby kicked you could hear them moving around in my belly,” one person said, adding in another horrifying line, “One guy wanted me to eat raw steak with my bare hands while topless and wanted me to tear it up like a wild animal and growl.”

Someone else ruined my day by writing: “Yet the one custom request which shocked me was when someone wanted me swallowing a live goldfish. I later discovered it’s actually a ‘pretty common’ thing in the community.”

This wasn’t a request for an OnlyFans model to eat something, but she explained: “Film myself stepping on a pack of strawberrys til they were like jelly, put it in a jar and mail it to him.”

These are just minging

Other requests are less specific to body parts and are just nasty.

“I had a guy ask for me to pour syrup and whipped cream into my belly button and then finger it hard and lick my fingers,” someone willingly revealed.

Someone else simply said, “he wanted me to do some armpit farts”, but that was easily outdone by: “Pooping in my panties so it would sink through.”

Then there are the funny ones

Some are not so much gross, but they are eternally hilarious. Again, not to k*nk shame, but why is pretending to be a gummy bear hot? Yes, you read that correctly.

“And the original ‘eating a gummybear’ pretending its him,” someone explained, sparking about a million questions.

I think I’d get bored with this one: “A 10-minute video of me fully clothed getting into a full bathtub and moving around.”

Here’s a classic custom inspired by mainstream p*rn: “I stuck my head into a cat tree last month. He wanted me to be stuck in a cat tree.”

Someone else started their addition with “I’m a clown”, and I knew I was in for a wild ride. Their custom requests included doing a jerk-off tutorial with a sock puppet, peeing on specific items, and pretending to be knocked out with “birds flying around my head while wiggling my toes.”

Aren’t you glad you learned about these OnlyFans requests?

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/Lily Phillips/Reddit