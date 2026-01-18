Calling all house music lovers: Here’s an event you don’t want to miss

Lancaster’s nightlife just got better – get ready for a night of non-stop house music.

A night filled with non-stop house music has been organised by two first-year Lancaster University students.

Toby Hennessy and Mikolaj Stankiewicz, who study business management (entrepreneurship) and management and information technology respectively, have organised a fun filled night of non-stop house music.

Toby and Mikolaj began organising the event at the beginning of the academic year, in hopes of creating more opportunities for students and locals who love house music.

The event will take place on Friday 27th February 2026, at the music venue Kanteena, with doors opening at 10:30.

But, don’t panic if you aren’t able to make it this time, this event is only the first of four nights filled with “loud music, packed dance floors and DJs who know how to run a room.“

The line-up Includes JWAVE, the DJ who is known for releasing on Rossi’s HOME/GRXWN and Josh Baker’s You&Me, alongside two HAUS residents Tom Walsh and Bailey Dowden.

When discussing their reasoning behind their idea, Toby told The Lancaster Tab: “We started HAUS because when we got back to Lancaster, we felt like there wasn’t much of a variety in Lancaster’s nightlife, especially if you’re into house music.”

He further added that their intention is to “add another option and help raise the standard for both students and locals.”

