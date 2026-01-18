The Tab

Calling all house music lovers: Here’s an event you don’t want to miss

Lancaster’s nightlife just got better – get ready for a night of non-stop house music.

Evie-Mae Ford | News

A night filled with non-stop house music has been organised by two first-year Lancaster University students.

Toby Hennessy and Mikolaj Stankiewicz, who study business management (entrepreneurship) and management and information technology respectively, have organised a fun filled night of non-stop house music.

Toby and Mikolaj began organising the event at the beginning of the academic year, in hopes of creating more opportunities for students and locals who love house music.

The event will take place on Friday 27th February 2026, at the music venue Kanteena, with doors opening at 10:30.

But, don’t panic if you aren’t able to make it this time, this event is only the first of four nights filled with “loud music, packed dance floors and DJs who know how to run a room.

The line-up Includes JWAVE, the DJ who is known for releasing on Rossi’s HOME/GRXWN and Josh Baker’s You&Me, alongside two HAUS residents Tom Walsh and Bailey Dowden.

When discussing their reasoning behind their idea, Toby told The Lancaster Tab: “We started HAUS because when we got back to Lancaster, we felt like there wasn’t much of a variety in Lancaster’s nightlife, especially if you’re into house music.”

He further added that their intention is to “add another option and help raise the standard for both students and locals.”  

Make sure to follow the HAUS Instagram page for updates and future events at @haus.lncr 

Tickets will not be sold on the door, so make sure to grab yours online before they’re sold out, using the attached link.

Featured image logo via Kanteena on Facebook

Glossary finance jargon Industry

From FICC to flow: A handy glossary for all the finance jargon in Industry that no one explains

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so confusing

Calling all house music lovers: Here’s an event you don’t want to miss

Evie-Mae Ford

Lancaster’s nightlife just got better – get ready for a night of non-stop house music.

Agatha Christie’s book actually explains what the secret formula could be used for in Seven Dials

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s completely different in the book

From ‘how’s that?’ to Old Nick: Explaining the vocab Jimmy Crystal uses in 28 Years Later

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They speak a whole different language

Greg James just said he wants a Long Boi tattoo – and honestly, it makes perfect sense

Shannon Downing

He wants to take his love for Long Boi to the next level

jess sammy love island

Your essential guide to all four of Jess and Sammy’s break-ups after they won Love Island

Claudia Cox

He found out she was done with him from the news

Molly-Mae’s Adidas collab isn’t even out and it’s already getting dragged for being boring

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have to agree

Body broker

This is how much your body parts would sell for, as ‘body brokers’ are exposed

Kieran Galpin

I kinda need my spine though

grads who maybe just got grades for their degrees at uni of lancashire and then university of manchester

Exposed: The UK universities handing out the most inflated grades for degrees

Claudia Cox

Erm, so many Russell Group unis are on this list

The Traitors contestants’ body language ‘proves’ who will win show, according to an expert

Hebe Hancock

It gives away a LOT

