The Tab

Revisiting Lindsay Lohan’s ‘sex list’ of celeb hookups, as she’s confirmed it’s real

What a roster

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

A while after her iconic “sex list” hit tabloids and exposed the famous men she’s slept with, Lindsay Lohan actually addressed it and said it was real.

Lindsay’s sex list went viral over ten years ago

Back in 2013, Lindsay was photographed by paparazzi holding a list with a bunch of names on it. It was later sold to In Touch, which published it in 2014 after blurring out some names for legal reasons. They claimed sources close to Lindsay confirmed it was a list of people she had hooked up with, and alleged it was written on a drunk night out with her friends.

It included multiple hot male celebrities, like actors Zac Efron, Evan Peters and Heath Ledger, singers Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake, and even Max George from The Wanted.

Most of the men didn’t acknowledge the allegations, but James Franco flat-out denied it publicly, while Adam Levine and Evan Peters denied it through their representatives.

The story behind Lindsay Lohan’s sex list is actually really sad

In a 2014 episode of her now-cancelled daytime show, Lindsay, the actress addressed the whole drama and put all the rumours to rest, but also confirmed some of the biggest details.

Lindsay revealed that the list was actually part of her inner-healing work during her time in Alcoholics Anonymous.

‘That was a part of my [time at] Betty Ford. It’s step number five or step number eight,” she explained.

“It’s your sexual inventory. That was in my Betty Ford book, so that was really personal to my sponsor. You write that for your sponsor.”

It was a different time, and Lindsay was heavily slut shamed when the list first came out. It also exposed the private lives of a bunch of other celebrities who hadn’t consented to that information about them being made public.

“I don’t care about me in that situation,” Lindsay continued. “I care about the people who are involved with other people because it’s really unfortunate and disrespectful.”

She added: “The fact that that happened was not only humiliating, but just mean. It was mean-spirited for someone to do that.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by magicinfoto, Joe Seer and David Fisher via Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Dating Lindsay Lohan
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Why Heated Rivalry sped up UK

The original version is different, so here’s the real reason Heated Rivalry is sped up in the UK

SZA backs Hailey Bieber after she ‘reposts’ video calling relationship ‘abusive’

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Latest
the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED