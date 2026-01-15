Revisiting Lindsay Lohan’s ‘sex list’ of celeb hookups, as she’s confirmed it’s real

4 hours ago

A while after her iconic “sex list” hit tabloids and exposed the famous men she’s slept with, Lindsay Lohan actually addressed it and said it was real.

Lindsay’s sex list went viral over ten years ago

Back in 2013, Lindsay was photographed by paparazzi holding a list with a bunch of names on it. It was later sold to In Touch, which published it in 2014 after blurring out some names for legal reasons. They claimed sources close to Lindsay confirmed it was a list of people she had hooked up with, and alleged it was written on a drunk night out with her friends.

It included multiple hot male celebrities, like actors Zac Efron, Evan Peters and Heath Ledger, singers Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake, and even Max George from The Wanted.

Most of the men didn’t acknowledge the allegations, but James Franco flat-out denied it publicly, while Adam Levine and Evan Peters denied it through their representatives.

The story behind Lindsay Lohan’s sex list is actually really sad

In a 2014 episode of her now-cancelled daytime show, Lindsay, the actress addressed the whole drama and put all the rumours to rest, but also confirmed some of the biggest details.

Lindsay revealed that the list was actually part of her inner-healing work during her time in Alcoholics Anonymous.

‘That was a part of my [time at] Betty Ford. It’s step number five or step number eight,” she explained.

“It’s your sexual inventory. That was in my Betty Ford book, so that was really personal to my sponsor. You write that for your sponsor.”

It was a different time, and Lindsay was heavily slut shamed when the list first came out. It also exposed the private lives of a bunch of other celebrities who hadn’t consented to that information about them being made public.

“I don’t care about me in that situation,” Lindsay continued. “I care about the people who are involved with other people because it’s really unfortunate and disrespectful.”

She added: “The fact that that happened was not only humiliating, but just mean. It was mean-spirited for someone to do that.”