All the evidence to prove The Traitors’ clever breakfast theory, which shows who’s faithful

4 hours ago

Since The Traitors first took over our lives in 2022, people have been obsessed with cracking the code, and one theory refuses to die: The infamous breakfast theory.

With the current series in full swing, people are once again convinced the game is being spoiled. But does the theory actually hold water, or are we all just overthinking it?

What exactly is the breakfast theory?

The logic is simple. People noticed that the final players to walk through those heavy oak doors are usually the ones the Traitors were debating murdering the night before. Because the Traitors can’t murder themselves, the last arrivals must be Faithful.

As one person put it: “Why does nobody in the castle pick up on the fact that the last two people through the door are the survivors of the top three targets? They can be ruled out as Traitors immediately.”

It sounds like a foolproof way to win £100k, right? Well, not exactly.

The evidence against it

While it’s a compelling narrative, former players are calling BS. Series one icon Ivan has been vocal on social media, branding the theory “categorically wrong”. He helpfully pointed out that in his series, Traitor Amanda was actually the last person to arrive during episode four.

Then there’s the fake nature of the meal itself. If you thought they were actually starving, think again. Series one’s John told The Sun that contestants actually eat breakfast in their hotel rooms before filming even starts.

To make matters worse, series two contestants Sonja and Aubrey revealed on Uncloaked that the pastries we see on screen are “cold” and “disappointing”. Even the drama might be staged; sources suggest breakfast arrivals are filmed multiple times and the order is chopped and changed in the edit to keep the Faithfuls (and us) guessing.

Does it line up for the current series?

Despite the debunking, the breakfast theory is having a massive comeback this year because, frankly, it’s been scarily accurate so far.

In episode six, the final arrivals were Faraaz, Matt, and Jade. All Faithful.

Last night, the last people through the door were Harriet and Adam. Both Faithful.

So far this series, if you’re late to the table, you’re almost certainly a Faithful.

Is the theory 100 per cent reliable? No. History proves that Traitors can, and do, walk in last to throw people off the scent. However, for this current crop of contestants, the pattern is becoming hard to ignore.

If the Faithfuls were smart, they’d stop worrying about who looked shifty during the mission and start counting who’s missing from the buffet.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC