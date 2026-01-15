The Tab

All the evidence to prove The Traitors’ clever breakfast theory, which shows who’s faithful

I’m starting to notice a pattern

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Since The Traitors first took over our lives in 2022, people have been obsessed with cracking the code, and one theory refuses to die: The infamous breakfast theory.

With the current series in full swing, people are once again convinced the game is being spoiled. But does the theory actually hold water, or are we all just overthinking it?

What exactly is the breakfast theory?

The logic is simple. People noticed that the final players to walk through those heavy oak doors are usually the ones the Traitors were debating murdering the night before. Because the Traitors can’t murder themselves, the last arrivals must be Faithful.

As one person put it: “Why does nobody in the castle pick up on the fact that the last two people through the door are the survivors of the top three targets? They can be ruled out as Traitors immediately.”

It sounds like a foolproof way to win £100k, right? Well, not exactly.

The evidence against it

While it’s a compelling narrative, former players are calling BS. Series one icon Ivan has been vocal on social media, branding the theory “categorically wrong”. He helpfully pointed out that in his series, Traitor Amanda was actually the last person to arrive during episode four.

Then there’s the fake nature of the meal itself. If you thought they were actually starving, think again. Series one’s John told The Sun that contestants actually eat breakfast in their hotel rooms before filming even starts.

To make matters worse, series two contestants Sonja and Aubrey revealed on Uncloaked that the pastries we see on screen are “cold” and “disappointing”. Even the drama might be staged; sources suggest breakfast arrivals are filmed multiple times and the order is chopped and changed in the edit to keep the Faithfuls (and us) guessing.

Does it line up for the current series?

Despite the debunking, the breakfast theory is having a massive comeback this year because, frankly, it’s been scarily accurate so far.

In episode six, the final arrivals were Faraaz, Matt, and Jade. All Faithful.

Last night, the last people through the door were Harriet and Adam. Both Faithful.

So far this series, if you’re late to the table, you’re almost certainly a Faithful.

Is the theory 100 per cent reliable? No. History proves that Traitors can, and do, walk in last to throw people off the scent. However, for this current crop of contestants, the pattern is becoming hard to ignore.

If the Faithfuls were smart, they’d stop worrying about who looked shifty during the mission and start counting who’s missing from the buffet.

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who’s suing RuPaul is now posting ‘vile’ videos about the queens who’ve died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she’s letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Which size shall I get?’

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors’ staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She’s LOADED

