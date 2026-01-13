Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

1 hour ago

Everyone is going crazy over a whiteboard in the new Stranger Things documentary that seemingly reveals whether Eleven is actually dead or alive, everyone’s biggest question after the finale.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 was released on Netflix on Monday and goes behind the scenes into how they made the final season. At one point in the documentary, you catch a quick glimpse of a whiteboard behind a desk that briefly explains the plot of the finale in note form. But it’s different to what we saw.

In the original version of the finale, Hopper knows about Eleven’s trick to fake her own death and is in on it. Dr. Kay and Akers were also supposed to kill each other, and there was supposed to be a massive fight with the Demogorgons. However, one specific part has caught everyone’s attention.

HOLY SHIT!! GUYS THEY COMPLETELY CHANGED THE ENDING TO MAKE IT MORE AMBIGUOUS. Hopper knows about El's fakeout and is on it. Kay and Akers were supposed to kill each other. Hopper learns about the new plan from Kali. It explains his acting on the bench. Wtf this is SO MUCH better pic.twitter.com/Cit6ZiV8OD — BettysLilis (@BettysLilis) January 13, 2026

People think the whiteboard notes answer if Eleven is dead

At the very end of the finale notes, it says that El is “gone”. Yes, “gone”, not “dead”. People are taking this as major proof that Eleven is alive after all and Mike’s theory about her using magic and going to live in a peaceful place with waterfalls was right.

“Everyone returns to town safe. El + Hopper lost in translation moment At Mac-Z, Hopper gets out of Hummer alone. WTF? Mike is freaking out – see El on the other side of rift. She’s not coming. El says goodbye to everyone in happy memory. Upside Down destroyed, El is gone,” the whiteboard says.

Obviously, it could just be the creator’s wording, but if she was really dead, why wouldn’t they just say she was dead? I think she’s alive.

Here’s exactly what the whiteboard notes say, in full

The notes are a bit difficult to work out, so here’s exactly what the whiteboard says in order, if you’re interested.

Hopper, El, Kali, Murray, Max prep ISO tank.

El goes in tank, brings Max into her mind w/ Kali.

El, Max, Kali enter Vecna’s mind – Max leads to Creel house.

El + Kali disrupt ritual, Max + Hunt escape w/ kids.

El + Kali haunt Vecna w/ lab, lose track of Vecna.

Vecna haunts Hopper, Hopper smashes tank – Hopper knows Kali/El plan.

El, Kali, Max pulled out of Vecna’s mind with Hopper.

Holly must lead kids along into cave, but Vecna follows (sweaty).

Holly leads kids into red void, Vecna faces memory of mom slayer – first infection.

Hopper + El emotional fight, Kali overhears.

Worlds start to move again, something is wrong.

On the roof – El is going to jump into rift – see her – nothing to resolve.

Military show up, choppers with sonic weapons, fire fight, but Hopper must shoot sphere – sphere goes crazy.

El jumps into storm clouds, Hopper stays behind.

Everyone dead, we’re safe – but Kay + Akers show up.

Hopper tends to Kali, heart to heart – a new plan.

Everyone returns to town safe. El + Hopper lost in translation moment.

At Mac-Z, Hopper gets out of Hummer alone. WTF? Mike is freaking out – see El on the other side of rift. She’s not coming.

El says goodbye to everyone in happy memory. Upside Down destroyed, El is gone.

