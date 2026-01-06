The Tab

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

Shannon Downing | Entertainment

The Traitors is back for series four, and it didn’t take long for tensions to rise inside the Scottish Highlands castle.

Among the contestants already being closely watched by viewers is Sam, a 34-year-old account manager from North Yorkshire, who’s quickly made an impression – whether he meant to or not.

So who is Sam from The Traitors, and what have we learned about him so far?

Who is Sam?

via BBC

Sam is 34 and works as an account manager, living in North Yorkshire. He studied languages at university and spent time living abroad, something he says has helped him connect with people from different backgrounds.

He’s also married, and has said that one of his main motivations for going on The Traitors is to help secure a future for his family.

Why did he apply for The Traitors?

Sam has described himself as a huge fan of the The Traitors, calling it a “breath of fresh air” that perfectly balances fun, emotion and competitiveness.

While he initially applied “on a whim”, he said he’s at a stage in life where he wants to throw himself into new experiences, even if that means signing up for a show built entirely around mistrust.

How competitive is he?

sam the traitors

via BBC

Very.

Sam has described himself as “ruthlessly competitive”, especially in the moment. While he enjoys forming genuine relationships, he’s also clear that winning matters to him, and he’s even said he hoped to be made a Traitor.

However, once he actually entered the castle, things didn’t go quite as planned. When asked whether his strategy changed after arriving, Sam admitted that it “went out the window”, suggesting the pressure of the game quickly caught up with him.

Does he have a game plan?

At least in theory.

Before the show, Sam had rewatched all three previous series to study how successful players survived. His plan was to stay “in the middle”, not too dominant, but not invisible either. All while building authentic relationships and avoiding suspicion.

In reality, that carefully thought out approach didn’t last long, with Sam later admitting that instinct and survival quickly took over.

What kind of player is he?

sam the traitors

via BBC

Despite the intensity of the The Traitors game, Sam says he brings fun and humour to the group, describing himself as “really silly” and someone who likes to keep spirits high when things get tense.

He’s also physically fit and keen to help during Missions, something we saw early on when he made a quick move to go for the throne. While some viewers questioned the decision, Sam later explained it was from “pure desperation for a shield”.

Why are viewers watching him so closely?

Even in the early stages of the series, fans have been analysing Sam’s language and behaviour, with some raising eyebrows at how calm and self-aware he appears under pressure.

This scrutiny has only been heightened by the introduction of this year’s Secret Traitor twist, which has left viewers questioning everyone’s role, as well as the mysterious family tree shown at the start of the series, which many believe could be hiding clues about the player’s identities.

Small comments and decisions have already been picked apart online, showing just how quickly suspicion can form in the Traitors castle, sometimes with very little evidence at all.

