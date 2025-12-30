Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

30 mins ago

Christmas is well and truly over and people have now started making AI photos for New Year. If you want to join in, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining how to do it.

Just like the viral AI Christmas photo trend, the new trend involves making it look like you’ve done a New Year’s photoshoot surrounded by all kinds of things from fireworks to sparklers and big foil 2026 balloons.

It’s really easy, so here’s exactly what you need to do to join in the TikTok and Instagram trend – and all the prompts you will need for all the different backgrounds.

Here’s exactly how to do the AI New Year’s Eve photo trend

Open ChatGPT or Google Gemini. You can use either – it really doesn’t matter Upload a photo of yourself Copy one of the prompts below into the box (scroll down to find them) Press the arrow to send the message and wait for your photo

The best ChatGPT and Gemini prompts for your AI New Year photos

For a picture of you standing outside in front of some fireworks, use this prompt:

Create an ultra-realistic portrait of the person in this photo standing confidently outdoors during a New Year’s Eve celebration, wearing a sparkling silver evening gown. Do not change the face. She holds a sparkler with a joyful and elegant expression. Her short wavy hair is styled perfectly, and she wears statement earrings that catch the light. Behind her, vibrant fireworks explode in the sky, creating dramatic, colorful bokeh and warm golden glows. The atmosphere feels luxurious, festive, and cinematic — like New Year’s Eve or a grand celebration. Soft warm lighting enhances her features, highlighting the shimmer of her dress and the celebratory mood.

For an image of you in front of some 2026 foil balloons, here’s one to use:

Create an ultra-realistic portrait of the person in this photo posing confidently in front of a sparkling silver sequin backdrop, wearing a gold, high-fashion dress covered in shimmering sequins. She has striking light eyes, smooth makeup, and wavy hair parted in the middle. Her hands are gently placed on the sides of her head, creating a dramatic, editorial look. Bright starburst light reflections highlight the sequins on her outfit, giving a dazzling, disco-inspired aesthetic. Shot in a high-end fashion photography style, with sharp focus on the face and soft bokeh sparkles in the background. Add gold foil 2026 balloons at the back.

For a vibey picture of you sitting on a disco ball, this is the best prompt:

Create an ultra-realistic portrait of the person in this photo sitting on a large mirrored disco ball, full-body shot, dark grey seamless studio background with a soft circular spotlight halo behind her. She is wearing a fitted long-sleeve black mini dress with a deep V neckline, black high-heel pumps, and a delicate silver necklace. Relaxed confident pose: one hand resting on the disco ball, the other lightly touching her neck, legs angled gracefully to the side. There is silver confetti falling and scattered on the floor, and realistic disco balls in the background. Professional fashion photography, soft directional studio lighting, subtle rim light, shallow depth of field, high contrast, crisp details, photorealistic, 50mm lens, editorial New Year’s Eve aesthetic, clean and polished.

Oh, and don’t forget to eat 12 grapes under the table on New Year’s Eve!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: TikTok