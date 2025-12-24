Billie Eilish dragged for ‘hypocritical’ brand collab – even her brother is weighing in

5 hours ago

Billie Eilish is getting heat for doing “hypocritical” brand collabs. Even her brother Finneas is getting involved in the debate.

Do you remember Billie‘s viral speech about money from October? She criticised billionaires and the ultra-rich at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City. Plenty of very wealthy people were in the audience, including Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas. Billie said: “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?

She continued: “We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country.And I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it.”

Billie (who Forbes estimated to have a net worth of $53 million in 2020) then pledged $11.5 million of profits from her upcoming tour to charity.

Some people now believe it’s hypocritical for Billie Eilish to do money-making brand deals after these comments about wealth.

She been doing deals with brands since 2018, and has carried on with this since the speech in October. Her latest fragrance, Your Turn II Eau de Parfum, came out on 19th November. It costs $90. Two older perfumes became available in Sephora on 11th December. She also did a big collab with the game Uno. A limited edition deck, featuring her designs, was rolled out in various shops throughout the autumn.

Somebody complained on Reddit: “Billie doesn’t need to make more money, so why is she shilling card games?”

A Reddit user wrote: “Nobody would be judging Billie for getting her bag if she stopped making contradictory and quite frankly hypocritical statements.”

“Don’t virtue signal when you’re guilty of the same stuff and then expect people to praise you still,” another added.

In X thread criticising the Uno collaboration, someone wrote: “For an anticapitalist, this b*tch sure does a lot of capitalism.”

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas actually tried to defend her from this backlash. In an X thread about the controversial Uno collab, he wrote: “You guys do know that in order to give money away, you do have to make the money in the first place, right?”

I need all the philosophy students to write essays analysing his logic there, please.

