The Tab

The Netflix and Warner Bros drama explained, and why Paramount+ aren’t the good guys

It’s giving Succession

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Last week, Netflix announced their plans to buy Warner Bros, and now Paramount Skydance have gotten involved in the mess. Here’s the whole situation explained.

The original Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery deal practically broke the internet

Netflix, the streaming giant we all know and love, set out to massively increase their presence in the entertainment industry by buying Warner Bros Discovery. The company is obviously behind Warner Bros produced films, but they also own much more than that.

The streaming company would be buying Warner Bros’ TV and film studios, their streaming platform HBO Max, DC studios and all Warner Bros Discovery distribution, publishing and licensing assets. The deal was worth a whopping $82.7 billion, or £62 billion.

Everyone on socials was freaking out – this would mean Netflix would own a huge amount of the entertainment industry. Netflix’s CEO has made lots of comments about prioritising streaming over theatrical releases, which is making cinema lovers nervous. Warner Bros were behind some of the biggest cinema successes this year, like Sinners and One Battle After Another.

Then Paramount+ stirred the pot, and things got messy

After the news of this deal broke, Paramount Skydance were quick to swoop in and make their own even higher bid. Paramount Skydance already owns Paramount+, American networks like CBS and Viacom, MTV, Comedy Central and even kids channels like Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

The entertainment company’s bid was bigger than Netflix’s – Paramount are going for all of Warner Bros Discovery, including their TV networks. Their price is $106 billion or £80 billion, way more than Netflix’s.

Here’s why people are saying it’s a lose-lose situation

Many people have talked about how chaotic it would be for Netflix to own so much of the entertainment industry, especially because they have such a heavy focus on streaming. But lots of people have also pointed out that Paramount+ is also a super huge company with some controversial alleged views.

The CEO of Paramount Skydance is David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison. Larry is a huge Donald Trump supporter, and has donated money to the Republican Party. After David became CEO of Paramount Skydance, the company bought The Free Press, a publication that many people view as conservative.

The battle between the huge media companies is still going on and probably won’t reach a solid deal for a while, so until then, let’s just hope our favourite films still get big cinematic releases.

Featured image via Unsplash

