Man arrested after suicidal British woman who ‘travelled to US to be killed’ is found dead

Man arrested after suicidal British woman who ‘travelled to US to be killed’ is found deadA Florida man has been arrested after a 32-year-old British woman allegedly travelled to the US and asked him to kill her. Her mutilated remains were found at a home in Marion Oaks.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, Sonia Exelby was suicidal and “planned to travel to the United States with the intention of meeting with online individuals who would be willing to kill her violently”.

British authorities reported the woman, from Portsmouth, missing on 13th October, and her body was then found by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on 17th October. Her remains were mutilated and buried in a shallow grave, and police ruled her death as a homicide.

She met up with a 53-year-old man called Dwain Hall on 10th October, who has now been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Surveillance footage showed him buying a gun cleaner, rope, and a shovel before picking her up from the airport, Fox 13 reports. They then travelled to an Airbnb together.

When interviewed by police, he admitted that he had sex with her multiple times and they discussed the fact she wanted someone to kill her. Hall allegedly made a video of Exelby which was retrieved by police, where was was covered in bruises and made to answer questions about wanting to be killed.

“Throughout the conversation [shown in the video] Exelby is subdued, rarely looks up towards the camera where Hall would be positioned, becomes visibly upset with tears in her eyes, exhales deeply, swallows hard, and very hesitant to answer Hall’s questions,” the affidavit says.

“Hall was controlling her, that she was afraid, and had made a mistake,” police said. “Hall knew Exelby suffered from severe mental illness and was suicidal. He claimed that he wanted to help Exelby and did not want her to die but his actions show differently,”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Featured image by: Instagram and Marion Country Sheriff’s Office