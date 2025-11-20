Warwick students watch as blaze rips through their university accommodation

The university has since released a statement after the alleged cause of the fire was revealed

1 day ago

Footage shows Warwick students watching a blaze rip through their university accommodation last night (19th November).

Residents were evacuated from the University of Warwick halls of residence, with emergency services believing the fire was accidental and caused by cooking.

At around 9pm, approximately 40 firefighters were called to the blaze in the Arthur Vick 1 block. West Midlands Fire Service sent eight crews and advised people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed all students were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, with residents assisted in finding temporary accommodation.

Videos shared on social media show the accommodation block engulfed in flames, as students made TikToks watching the blaze from afar.

Coventry Live reports that during the height of the incident, six fire engines, a hydraulic aerial platform and two 4×4 brigade response vehicles were at the scene, with firefighters in attendance from a number of surrounding areas.

It remains unclear how many residents were impacted by the fire and will need temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “This was a fire that started in the kitchen on the second floor of a three-storey residential block of student accommodation.”

“It is understood that it was caused by cooking,” they added.

A spokesperson for the University of Warwick said: “Emergency services were called to a fire on campus at the Arthur Vick Residence Block 1 on Wednesday night at around 9pm.

“The fire is now out. All students were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

“Those affected were helped by the university to find alternative forms of emergency accommodation.

“All students are safe and have been temporarily relocated. Wellbeing services are providing support to those affected. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, and the building will be inspected later this morning.”

Students affected by the fire can find University of Warwick wellbeing support here.

Featured image via TikTok @malina..777 / @kangaruhii