Warwick students watch as blaze rips through their university accommodation

The university has since released a statement after the alleged cause of the fire was revealed

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News

Footage shows Warwick students watching a blaze rip through their university accommodation last night (19th November).

Residents were evacuated from the University of Warwick halls of residence, with emergency services believing the fire was accidental and caused by cooking.

At around 9pm, approximately 40 firefighters were called to the blaze in the Arthur Vick 1 block. West Midlands Fire Service sent eight crews and advised people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed all students were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, with residents assisted in finding temporary accommodation.

@kangaruhii

Hope everybody is safe 🫣 anyone in Arthur Vick 1 is welcome to seek refuge in Bluebell #fire #warwick #warwickuni #uniofwarwick #warwickuniversity

♬ original sound – 𝐷𝑌𝐿𝐴𝑁_𝐸𝐷𝐼𝑇𝑍™💫

 

Videos shared on social media show the accommodation block engulfed in flames, as students made TikToks watching the blaze from afar.

Coventry Live reports that during the height of the incident, six fire engines, a hydraulic aerial platform and two 4×4 brigade response vehicles were at the scene, with firefighters in attendance from a number of surrounding areas.

It remains unclear how many residents were impacted by the fire and will need temporary accommodation.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “This was a fire that started in the kitchen on the second floor of a three-storey residential block of student accommodation.”

“It is understood that it was caused by cooking,” they added.

@av2jail

i hope everyone in av1 is okay #warwick #uow #uni #fire #fyp

♬ Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson

A spokesperson for the University of Warwick said: “Emergency services were called to a fire on campus at the Arthur Vick Residence Block 1 on Wednesday night at around 9pm.

“The fire is now out. All students were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

“Those affected were helped by the university to find alternative forms of emergency accommodation.

“All students are safe and have been temporarily relocated. Wellbeing services are providing support to those affected. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, and the building will be inspected later this morning.”

Students affected by the fire can find University of Warwick wellbeing support here.

Featured image via TikTok @malina..777 / @kangaruhii 

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News
Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder

