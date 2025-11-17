Run don’t walk, because the second round of Warwick’s BNOC 2025 has officially opened

3 hours ago

After your many nominations, we have here three more Warwick BNOC hopefuls for you to review. In the first round, Joseph, Alex and Helen battled it out for a spot in the finals, and now it’s time for you to choose who has what it takes to get closer to their dream of a Biggest Name on Campus title.

When nominations opened two weeks ago, you gave us over 70 contenders. It’s not been easy narrowing things down, and the winners from each of these rounds will enter the ultimate Warwick BNOC 2025 final. So, who will you send through? Run don’t walk to the polling station, because voting closes in just a few days.

Without further ado, here are your next three semi-finalists.

Caprice G

Described by voters as “too lit” and the self-proclaimed panda mami’s number one fan, Caprice is already what you might consider a big name. If the moniker looks familiar, that’ll be because you’ve likely seen her on every WhatsApp group chat. Despite only having been at Warwick since September, Caprice already has three highlights dedicated to her time at uni (if that doesn’t scream BNOC potential I don’t know what does).

Most embarrassing club story: One time I wrestled people out my way to the front of Copper Rooms bar to get a drink, only for my card to decline three times – was pretty embarrassing. The walk of shame back to the dance floor and the deadpan look in the bartender’s eyes comes up in my nightmares every now and then…

Fave study spot: Library floor four at 2am.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I post the funniest most unhinged stories that everyone loves (@caprixey on insta!), have the best fashion sense, and I have a heart of gold (and sugar too from how many croffles I consume).

Kuku Dompreh

Arguably one of the most social men on campus, voters described the endless choruses of “hi” and “hello” that seem to follow Kuku as he walks around uni. This student somehow knows every single person at Warwick, and whilst we don’t understand it, we absolutely respect it.

Most embarrassing club story: Asking people to give me maths questions to prove I wasn’t drunk.

Fave study spot: Second floor FAB near the window.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I say hi to a bunch of people. Kuku is memorable because it’s not a common name. Also piano stuff (shout out 6am club).

Brume O

Nominated because “everyone and their MOTHER know this man”, Brume is something of a legend. A Warwick TikToker and a student so well-received he’s snapped a pic with everyone on campus, it’s hard to think anyone can match his social media game. Both “a man of God” and incapable of locking in, versatility is in Brume’s nature.

Most embarrassing club story: Didn’t happen to me, but me and my friends went to [a club] and afterwards saw a girl having a poo against a wall, in a public sewer. Then she got into an Uber right after.

Fave study spot: Library: The upper floors at night are silent and cosy, especially because seat is split into cubicles. 10pm – 2am sessions are so peak.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I know people and I just like to meet people. I have a good story with each person I’ve met, even if I forgot their name four times. Some of the people I’ve met went from being in friend group E to friend group A/B with how much we have in common and how many times I see them.

So who will it be: Caprice, Kuku or Brume? Vote for who should go through to the Warwick BNOC 2025 finals below.