The Tab

Run don’t walk, because the second round of Warwick’s BNOC 2025 has officially opened

Get to voting!

Amelia Phillpotts | News

After your many nominations, we have here three more Warwick BNOC hopefuls for you to review. In the first round, Joseph, Alex and Helen battled it out for a spot in the finals, and now it’s time for you to choose who has what it takes to get closer to their dream of a Biggest Name on Campus title.

When nominations opened two weeks ago, you gave us over 70 contenders. It’s not been easy narrowing things down, and the winners from each of these rounds will enter the ultimate Warwick BNOC 2025 final. So, who will you send through? Run don’t walk to the polling station, because voting closes in just a few days.

Without further ado, here are your next three semi-finalists.

Caprice G

Described by voters as “too lit” and the self-proclaimed panda mami’s number one fan, Caprice is already what you might consider a big name. If the moniker looks familiar, that’ll be because you’ve likely seen her on every WhatsApp group chat. Despite only having been at Warwick since September, Caprice already has three highlights dedicated to her time at uni (if that doesn’t scream BNOC potential I don’t know what does).

Most embarrassing club story: One time I wrestled people out my way to the front of Copper Rooms bar to get a drink, only for my card to decline three times – was pretty embarrassing. The walk of shame back to the dance floor and the deadpan look in the bartender’s eyes comes up in my nightmares every now and then…

Fave study spot: Library floor four at 2am.

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I post the funniest most unhinged stories that everyone loves (@caprixey on insta!), have the best fashion sense, and I have a heart of gold (and sugar too from how many croffles I consume).

Kuku Dompreh

Arguably one of the most social men on campus, voters described the endless choruses of “hi” and “hello” that seem to follow Kuku as he walks around uni. This student somehow knows every single person at Warwick, and whilst we don’t understand it, we absolutely respect it.

Most embarrassing club story: Asking people to give me maths questions to prove I wasn’t drunk.

Fave study spot: Second floor FAB near the window.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I say hi to a bunch of people. Kuku is memorable because it’s not a common name. Also piano stuff (shout out 6am club).

Brume O

Nominated because “everyone and their MOTHER know this man”, Brume is something of a legend. A Warwick TikToker and a student so well-received he’s snapped a pic with everyone on campus, it’s hard to think anyone can match his social media game. Both “a man of God” and incapable of locking in, versatility is in Brume’s nature.

Most embarrassing club story: Didn’t happen to me, but me and my friends went to [a club] and afterwards saw a girl having a poo against a wall, in a public sewer. Then she got into an Uber right after.

Fave study spot: Library: The upper floors at night are silent and cosy, especially because seat is split into cubicles. 10pm – 2am sessions are so peak.

Why you deserve the title of BNOC: I know people and I just like to meet people. I have a good story with each person I’ve met, even if I forgot their name four times. Some of the people I’ve met went from being in friend group E to friend group A/B with how much we have in common and how many times I see them.

So who will it be: Caprice, Kuku or Brume? Vote for who should go through to the Warwick BNOC 2025 finals below.

Amelia Phillpotts | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Stop what you’re doing and vote now in round one of Warwick’s 2025 BNOC competition

Warwick students have sold items left behind on campus to raise over £5,000 for refugees

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Latest

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this