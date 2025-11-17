The Tab
Inside the three-day disastrous downfall of Sky Sports’ ‘patronising’ Halo for female fans

‘We’ve listened – we didn’t get it right’

Harrison Brocklehurst | News

Sky Sports has had an absolute disaster following the launch of its platform Halo, which was set to be focussed on female fans of sport. But the launch of Halo was so bad, and full of so much criticism that went from calling it “patronising” to “sexist” that Sky Sports Halo has lasted a grand total of three days before being abandoned entirely. The entire fiasco has gone viral since Halo was launched by Sky Sports on Thursday last week, but by Saturday operations had ceased. Here’s what happened with the downfall of Halo as Sky Sports admit defeat and female fans clap back at the out of touch way it pandered to them.

Sky Sports Halo only launched on Thursday 

The platform announced its arrival with the promise of an “inclusive, dedicated platform for women to enjoy and explore content from all sports, while amplifying female voices and perspectives.” But it was launched to instant backlash from fans on social media who found the approach patronising. Much of the content was all written very “diva slay” if you know what I mean, and all the TikTok clips had a glowing pink font.

One particularly dragged bit of content said “How the matcha + hot girl walk combo hits”. When someone commented criticising the tone of Halo, the official account replied saying the critique was ruining the vibes.

In a brilliantly put critique from Emily Trees to BBC Newsbeat, she said “We’ve spent the last 50 years trying to come away from the stereotypes around women’s sport, and trying to make women’s sport seen as an entity in itself rather than just as an extension of what men can do. We deserve our own space, something that’s ours. We don’t need to be the ‘little sister’ to anyone.”

For the next couple of days, the backlash increased

Women’s football platform Girlsontheball said “Have many thoughts which I will get to when not under a mountain of writing but all I can ask is why? The branding (one day can we please be past the pink/peach stage?!), the premise, the copy…” One said it was “one of the worst concepts I’ve ever seen”.

Sky Sports defended it, then eventually backed down and admitted defeat

Originally, Andy Gill – who is head of social and audience development at Sky Sports insisted that in his view the downfall of Halo was a success – because he said on LinkedIn he “couldn’t be prouder and more excited about [Halo’s] launch”.

But by Saturday night downfall had truly downfallen, and  Sky Sports ceased operations on Halo and posted a statement saying “Our intention for Halo was to create a space alongside our existing channel for new, young, female fans.

“We’ve listened. We didn’t get it right. As a result we’re stopping all activity on this account. We’re learning and remain as committed as ever to creating spaces where fans feel included and inspired.”

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Eminem called Burna Boy out

DoorDash

Um, what? The DoorDash girl who was fired after reporting on-job s*xual assault has been arrested

Kieran Galpin

She is now facing two felony charges, and four years in prison

