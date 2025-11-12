‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

The University of Glasgow has replaced its Good Cause system with a new Extenuating Circumstances policy in what the university describes as a “major step” towards linking student wellbeing and academic performance.

Introduced on 16th September 2025, the change follows years of student complaints, repeated media coverage of failures under the old system, and renewed scrutiny after the death of Ethan Brown.

Ethan was a University of Glasgow student who had twice requested extensions citing “deteriorating health and distress”, and who died by suicide after the university mistakenly told him he’d failed his degree.

An internal investigation into Ethan’s death found that Professional Non-Academic staff did not follow up on his claims submitted through the Good Cause system. The report, published earlier this year, concluded that the university lacked mechanisms to flag serious mental health concerns and failed to connect struggling students to appropriate support services.

In response, the university committed to “significant reform” of its mitigation procedures, including a system that identifies “red flag issues” and puts Wellbeing Services at the forefront of student support. A spokesperson said the change was “essential” to ensure effective support, and will provide a “more transparent process” for students.

The newly implemented Extenuating Circumstances framework requires students to explain how their personal circumstances have impacted their studies, and to indicate what kind of support they feel would help them continue. The new process automatically links claims to Wellbeing Services, allowing staff to intervene early and offer tailored assistance, such as counselling, deadline extensions, or academic adjustments.

In an email announcing the policy, the university said: “At the University of Glasgow, student wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do. A strong sense of wellbeing is key to thriving academically, and every service across the university plays a part in helping you enjoy a healthy, happy, and fulfilling student life.”

The university has framed the change as part of a wider cultural shift towards integrating wellbeing across its academic structures, amid complaints that the previous Good Cause process was too rigid.

Longstanding criticism of Good Cause

The Good Cause system has faced criticism for years, with students and staff describing it as inconsistent and overly reliant on proof.

In 2021, The Glasgow Guardian reported several cases of students being denied support through Good Cause. One student who had been assaulted on campus was refused an extension because she had not reported the incident to police.

Another student had two claims rejected — one due to mental health issues, despite a therapist’s letter, and another after a corrupted exam file prevented them from submitting work.

Students have also raised concerns that the old process required extensive documentation, including GP notes or police reports, often in the middle of crises. Critics argued that the system prioritised procedural compliance over compassion.

In contrast, the new Extenuating Circumstances framework explicitly acknowledges a broader range of legitimate challenges that can affect academic performance.

What counts as an Extenuating Circumstance

According to the new policy, acceptable grounds for an Extenuating Circumstances claim include:

Physical or mental ill-health, whether short-term or chronic, supported by documentation from a GP, consultant, or therapist.

Significant family crises, such as bereavement, proven by a death certificate, funeral notice, or letter from an independent person.

Unforeseen events, including being a victim of a crime or domestic emergency, supported by a letter from police, support services, or an employer.

Technical failures during online exams, or extreme travel disruption affecting in-person exams.

The university has also clarified that evidence requirements will be more flexible and context-dependent, with staff encouraged to use discretion rather than adhering to strict rules.

‘The beginning of an ongoing process’

The university’s next review of the new policy is expected to take place later in the academic year to assess its effectiveness in identifying at-risk students and reducing barriers to academic support.

A University of Glasgow spokesperson said: “Following a thorough review and consultation process, including input from the SRC, we have introduced a new Extenuating Circumstances policy to replace the former Good Cause framework. This change was essential to ensure our support remains effective, consistent, and responsive when students encounter unexpected challenges.

“The new framework provides a clearer and more transparent process for students seeking support, while better reflecting the diverse range of circumstances that can impact studies. Wellbeing Services and academic teams will work together to provide a stronger support system which will deliver timely and tailored assistance.”

They added that the change “marks the beginning of an ongoing process of improvement,” with student feedback expected to play a central role in refining how support is offered across the university.

The Students’ Representative Council has not yet responded to a request for comment.

