Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

4 hours ago

Glasgow students are set to protest against gender-based violence in the annual “Fight for the Night” march

This year’s march will take place on Thursday 27th November, with hundreds expected to rally across the city.

The demonstration is organised by the University of Strathclyde’s Students’ Union and the University of Glasgow’s Student Representative Council (SRC). However, the event is open to all, not just university students.

Fight for the Night protests have garnered support from multiple student bodies across Glasgow, including Glasgow Clyde College Students’ Association, Glasgow Caledonian University Students’ Association, both students’ unions at the University of Glasgow — Queen Margaret Union and Glasgow University Union — and the Glasgow University Sports Association.

This year’s event will spotlight the “Not in Our Name” campaign, which first launched in 2002. The campaign challenges harmful narratives suggesting that gender-based violence is primarily carried out by strangers.

According to the UN, almost one in four women globally has experienced physical or sexual violence in their life, and that violence is often perpetrated by intimate partners.

‘Tackling gender-based violence requires commitment’

Duncan Calvert, president of Glasgow Uni SRC, told The Glasgow Tab the SRC is “proud to stand alongside students from across the city in calling for an end to gender-based violence.”

Duncan continued: “The Fight for the Night march is about solidarity — with survivors, with one another, and with all those demanding change.

“Tackling gender-based violence requires commitment not just from our institutions and city leaders, but from all of us. We want this march to be both powerful and empowering, and we encourage everyone who believes in a safer, fairer society to join us on 27th November.”

Last year’s march saw 250 people come together to demand safer streets and campuses. This year, organisers are calling for a united stand against what they describe as “malicious attempts” to weaponise gender-based violence to fuel anti-trans and anti-migrant rhetoric.

Jo Fitzpatrick, a Strathclyde student and Strath Union 16 Days Intern, told The Glasgow Tab the Not in Our Name campaign seeks to tackle misinformation surrounding the perpetrators of gender-based violence.

He said: “Students from across Glasgow are coming together to demand an end to gender-based violence on campuses and in the wider community. This year, the focus of our campaign is Not in Our Name, and in using this, we seek to challenge the harmful misinformation that minority groups are the biggest perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“The student community refuses to accept the anti-trans and anti-immigrant views that are being justified in the name of women’s safety sitting down. Together, we are standing up and marching to fight for change and in solidarity with all survivors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strath Union (@strathclydeunion)

President of Strath Union Fraser Brown said the march intends to call out “hypocrisy of malicious individuals and groups who seek to use such violence to further their own political agendas.”

“Gender-based violence has no place within our society, and neither do individuals who use violence as a tool to normalise any type of bigotry and prejudice. Not in Our Name encapsulates this message,” Fraser added.

Information on the march

The march will begin on Thursday 27th of November at 6.30pm.

Leaving from the Eldon Street entrance of Kelvingrove Park, the march’s route will end at the Buchanan Steps. A short break will be taken halfway through the walk.

Organisers will address attendees at a short rally, and anyone unable to attend the march can still participate in a hybrid event hosted by Strath Union, which those marching will also join afterwards.

Attendees must bring a valid piece of photographic ID to get into the union.

The march takes place during the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a period of protest against gender-based Violence organised by the International United Nations, which lasts from the 25th November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Day) to the 10th December (Human Rights Day).

Staff from each institution will be in attendance on the 27th, providing information about the 16 Days campaign.

Each union will be holding events during the campaign, and information is going to be handed out during the rally.

Any further events being held in association with the 16 Days campaign will be posted on the corresponding union’s social media pages.

Further information on the march can be found on the participating unions’ social media.