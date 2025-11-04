Mum says popular Glasgow student area ‘unsafe’ after son punched in attack

6 hours ago

A Glasgow mother has raised concerns over safety in a popular student area after her son was punched in an attack.

The assault occurred outside his university accommodation, Foundry Courtyard on Kennedy Street.

Nosheen Sam said her 20-year-old son, a Glasgow Caledonian University student, was returning with his shopping when he was approached by two men who asked for his jacket.

“He tried to continue walking away when they surrounded him,” Nosheen told Glasgow Live.

She continued: “A stranger stopped to ask my son if he was okay and if knew them. They pushed the stranger who tried to help. My son tried to escape, but they stopped him and tried to take his jacket off.”

Nosheen said her son was punched in the head and left bleeding before managing to get away. She claimed staff at the Foundry should have provided better immediate support following the incident.

“I think they should have offered him better first aid and encouraged him to go to hospital right away instead of going back to his room. He was in shock,” she said. “He went to A&E the next day and that’s when he found out about his injuries.”

A spokesperson for Foundry Courtyard said they were deeply concerned by the incident and that the wellbeing of its residents is a top priority. They added that the team acted in line with established procedures and they remain confident the accommodation is a safe environment.

The mum, who travelled to Glasgow after the attack, said the incident had left her son “scarred and withdrawn.”

“As a parent, I would hate to think of this happening to another person’s son or daughter,” she expressed. “They may not have family nearby. I think there should be more support when incidents like these happen.”

Nosheen said her son had chosen Glasgow believing it would be safer than London. She said the pair visited the area numerous times before her son moved in, speaking to “Uber drivers, corner shop people and students”, who all expressed their love of the area.

“But this incident has changed that. The fact it happened in broad daylight is concerning,” Nosheen added.

The mum praised those who intervened to try and stop the attack, saying she wanted to get in touch with, and personally thank, those who helped her son: “It was a kind thing to do and very positive for the community.”

A current Glasgow Caledonian University student, who lives nearby, told The Glasgow Tab: “It’s really worrying because Kennedy Street is right next to student halls, and a lot of us walk there every day. You’d think it would be safe since it’s so close to campus, but stuff like this makes you second-guess walking home alone, even during the day.”

A former resident at Foundry Courtyard, who wishes to stay anonymous, added: “I used to live there last year, and while it was mostly fine, the area could feel a bit sketchy at night.

“There’s not much lighting and security didn’t really patrol outside the gate much. It’s scary to think something like this could happen just outside where students live.”

Another ex-resident said to The Glasgow Tab: “The staff for the most part were nice, but I do think more visible security and cameras near the entrance would make a big difference. Everyone assumes it’s safe because it’s a student accommodation, but clearly things can happen anywhere.”

A current Foundry Courtyard resident has claimed that advertised safety measures don’t match reality: “Security was always minimal. Reception would be empty nine times out of 10, and you’d rarely see any security guards around.

“They advertise 24/7 security officers and CCTV as a major selling point, but in practice it doesn’t feel like that’s actually enforced. It makes you wonder how safe you really are if something happens.”

A spokesperson for Foundry Courtyard said: “Our team at Foundry Courtyard were deeply concerned by the incident that occurred outside the property and responded promptly to support the student involved. The wellbeing of our residents is always our top priority, and our team acted in line with established procedures – offering support to access medical help and to notify the police, and conducted regular welfare checks to ensure the student felt safe and supported.

“Fortunately, incidents of this nature are extremely rare. Between our onsite team, a 24/7 concierge service and comprehensive CCTV coverage, we remain confident that Foundry Courtyard continues to be a safe, supportive, and welcoming community for all who live here.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 4:45pm on Wednesday 15th October, a 20-year-old-man was assaulted by two men on Kennedy Street, Glasgow.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Featured image via Google Maps