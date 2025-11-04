Charity calls for Highland GP’s suspension after ‘harassment’ of Glasgow rape survivor

Dr Andrew McFarlane directed a series of posts towards Ellie Wilson, who was raped by his son

A leading sexual violence charity has called for a Highland GP to be suspended after he allegedly harassed a Glasgow rape survivor.

Dr Andrew McFarlane, 61, was charged with communication offences following a series of posts directed towards the woman who was raped by his son.

He was arrested and charged in 2024 after calling Ellie Wilson a “manipulative liar,” “a slut,” and a “hippo” via posts on X.

He also shared screenshots of private sexual conversations between Ellie and his son, Daniel McFarlane, who was convicted of raping her in 2022.

Despite two complaints made to the General Medical Council (GMC) by Rape Crisis Scotland, Dr McFarlane remains able to see patients within NHS Highland.

Daniel McFarlane attacked Ellie between December 2017 and February 2018 while studying medicine at the University of Glasgow. He was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to five years in prison in July 2022.

The conviction was partly secured by a covert recording in which McFarlane admitted to the assault, saying: “I feel good knowing I am not in prison.”

His father began posting about the case earlier this year, claiming his son was the victim of a miscarriage of justice and accusing Ellie of threatening and blackmailing him.

Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said the GP’s actions had caused a “great deal of distress” to Ellie, who is “constantly worried about what he may post next.”

In a letter to the GMC, Sandy described the posts as “abusive” and “deeply troubling,” adding: “Given the content and volume of his online posts, we are particularly concerned about the potential for Dr McFarlane to cause harm or distress to any patients who may have experienced sexual violence or domestic abuse themselves.”

Tribunal decision

Following the charity’s initial complaint, the GMC referred the case to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which decides on doctors’ fitness to practise.

Rather than suspend him, the tribunal imposed interim conditions on McFarlane’s registration in August. Less than a week later, he was charged by police.

Under the current conditions, McFarlane must inform the GMC of any changes to his employment or contact details.

Sandy wrote to the regulator again in September, expressing “grave concerns about the lack of seriousness with which the GMC appears to be treating this matter,” and called for the GP’s suspension to be reconsidered.

She added: “It can take a lot of courage for survivors of rape to disclose their experience, and GPs are often the first professionals they speak to.

“Seeing a practising GP publicly harass a woman whose rapist has been convicted risks damaging survivors’ trust in medical professionals.”

Ongoing investigation

The GMC confirmed it had launched a full investigation into the GP’s conduct and referred him to an Interim Orders Tribunal (IOT). The process is running alongside ongoing criminal proceedings.

A GMC spokesperson said: “As soon as we became aware of the concerns, we took immediate action — launching an investigation and referring Dr McFarlane to an interim orders tribunal. A full investigation is now underway alongside ongoing criminal proceedings. Dr McFarlane is currently subject to interim conditions on his practice.”

NHS Highlands said it was taking “all necessary and appropriate steps” to ensure patient safety.

Dr McFarlane has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Featured image via @elliewilsonofficial on Instagram and LinkedIn