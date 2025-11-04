The Tab

Charity calls for Highland GP’s suspension after ‘harassment’ of Glasgow rape survivor

Dr Andrew McFarlane directed a series of posts towards Ellie Wilson, who was raped by his son

Hannah Gross | News

A leading sexual violence charity has called for a Highland GP to be suspended after he allegedly harassed a Glasgow rape survivor.

Dr Andrew McFarlane, 61, was charged with communication offences following a series of posts directed towards the woman who was raped by his son.

He was arrested and charged in 2024 after calling Ellie Wilson a “manipulative liar,” “a slut,” and a “hippo” via posts on X.

He also shared screenshots of private sexual conversations between Ellie and his son, Daniel McFarlane, who was convicted of raping her in 2022.

Despite two complaints made to the General Medical Council (GMC) by Rape Crisis Scotland, Dr McFarlane remains able to see patients within NHS Highland.

Daniel McFarlane attacked Ellie between December 2017 and February 2018 while studying medicine at the University of Glasgow. He was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to five years in prison in July 2022.

The conviction was partly secured by a covert recording in which McFarlane admitted to the assault, saying: “I feel good knowing I am not in prison.”

His father began posting about the case earlier this year, claiming his son was the victim of a miscarriage of justice and accusing Ellie of threatening and blackmailing him.

Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said the GP’s actions had caused a “great deal of distress” to Ellie, who is “constantly worried about what he may post next.”

In a letter to the GMC, Sandy described the posts as “abusive” and “deeply troubling,” adding: “Given the content and volume of his online posts, we are particularly concerned about the potential for Dr McFarlane to cause harm or distress to any patients who may have experienced sexual violence or domestic abuse themselves.”

Tribunal decision

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Following the charity’s initial complaint, the GMC referred the case to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which decides on doctors’ fitness to practise.

Rather than suspend him, the tribunal imposed interim conditions on McFarlane’s registration in August. Less than a week later, he was charged by police.

Under the current conditions, McFarlane must inform the GMC of any changes to his employment or contact details.

Sandy wrote to the regulator again in September, expressing “grave concerns about the lack of seriousness with which the GMC appears to be treating this matter,” and called for the GP’s suspension to be reconsidered.

She added: “It can take a lot of courage for survivors of rape to disclose their experience, and GPs are often the first professionals they speak to.

“Seeing a practising GP publicly harass a woman whose rapist has been convicted risks damaging survivors’ trust in medical professionals.”

Ongoing investigation

The GMC confirmed it had launched a full investigation into the GP’s conduct and referred him to an Interim Orders Tribunal (IOT). The process is running alongside ongoing criminal proceedings.

A GMC spokesperson said: “As soon as we became aware of the concerns, we took immediate action — launching an investigation and referring Dr McFarlane to an interim orders tribunal. A full investigation is now underway alongside ongoing criminal proceedings. Dr McFarlane is currently subject to interim conditions on his practice.”

NHS Highlands said it was taking “all necessary and appropriate steps” to ensure patient safety.

Dr McFarlane has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Featured image via @elliewilsonofficial on Instagram and LinkedIn

Hannah Gross | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Queen’s University students launch Irish-English ‘sticker protest’ over ‘monolingual’ campus

Students at Glasgow University protest new vice-chancellor’s appointment

Stirling University vice-chancellor lives rent-free in campus house despite £414k salary

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far