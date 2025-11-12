Aileen Wuornos’s personal stuff is being auctioned off — including her execution shoes

5 hours ago

If you’ve just binged Netflix’s new doc Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers and thought, “I need more”, you’re in luck — because you can now literally walk in her shoes. The True Crime Collective — a site that describes itself as “your one-stop shop for all things killers, cults and murderabelia” — is putting dozens of Aileen Wuornos’s personal items up for auction this week.

They’re “the worlds most trusted source for true crime memorabilia”, and provide true crime enthusiasts with one of a kind clothing, collectibles and accessories featuring the most infamous serial killers, cult leaders and true crime icons of all time. Now, they’re focusing on none other than Aileen Wuornos.

We’re talking about everything from the signed LA Gear sneakers she was arrested in, to the crucifix necklace she wore during her execution, and even the Bible she filled with handwritten notes while on death row.

Other pieces include her county prison robe, the flip-flops she wore on death watch, and 40 to 60 handwritten letters she sent to her best friend, Dawn Botkins. The collection, which was previously owned by Botkins, is being billed as the largest set of original Wuornos items ever offered for sale.

For context (or if you somehow skipped the show), Aileen Wuornos murdered six men between 1989 and 1990, shooting them at point-blank range. She was convicted and sentenced to death, later executed by lethal injection in 2002 in Florida.

The True Crime Collective also sells things like a card signed by Ed Gein (which will set you back around £4,000), and court documents from John Wayne Gacy’s case.

“People are fascinated by the darker sides of human nature,” Jordan, the founder of True Crime Collective, told The Tab. “Owning a piece of that history gives fans a strange kind of connection to it.”

Whether you see it as a macabre collector’s dream or a new low for true crime fandom, one thing’s for sure: People are definitely going to bid.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@truecrimecollective