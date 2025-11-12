The Tab

Aileen Wuornos’s personal stuff is being auctioned off — including her execution shoes

In case you wanted to buy any

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve just binged Netflix’s new doc Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers and thought, “I need more”, you’re in luck — because you can now literally walk in her shoes. The True Crime Collective — a site that describes itself as “your one-stop shop for all things killers, cults and murderabelia” — is putting dozens of Aileen Wuornos’s personal items up for auction this week.

Credit: Netflix

They’re “the worlds most trusted source for true crime memorabilia”, and provide true crime enthusiasts with one of a kind clothing, collectibles and accessories featuring the most infamous serial killers, cult leaders and true crime icons of all time. Now, they’re focusing on none other than Aileen Wuornos.

We’re talking about everything from the signed LA Gear sneakers she was arrested in, to the crucifix necklace she wore during her execution, and even the Bible she filled with handwritten notes while on death row.

Via Jordan at True Crime Collective

Other pieces include her county prison robe, the flip-flops she wore on death watch, and 40 to 60 handwritten letters she sent to her best friend, Dawn Botkins. The collection, which was previously owned by Botkins, is being billed as the largest set of original Wuornos items ever offered for sale.

Via Jordan at True Crime Collective

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

For context (or if you somehow skipped the show), Aileen Wuornos murdered six men between 1989 and 1990, shooting them at point-blank range. She was convicted and sentenced to death, later executed by lethal injection in 2002 in Florida.

Via Jordan at True Crime Collective

The True Crime Collective also sells things like a card signed by Ed Gein (which will set you back around £4,000), and court documents from John Wayne Gacy’s case.

“People are fascinated by the darker sides of human nature,” Jordan, the founder of True Crime Collective, told The Tab. “Owning a piece of that history gives fans a strange kind of connection to it.”

Whether you see it as a macabre collector’s dream or a new low for true crime fandom, one thing’s for sure: People are definitely going to bid.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@truecrimecollective

More on: Netflix Trends True crime
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

The 10 strangest and most haunting final requests of notorious serial killers, revealed

Netflix true crime about dark serial killer drops this week and it’s more hideous than any other

Latest

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I requested to address that topic directly at the reunion’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I requested to address that topic directly at the reunion’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral