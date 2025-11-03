What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

6 hours ago

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers has renewed interest in one of the most unsettling cases in modern American history. The film traces the life of Aileen Wuornos, from her difficult childhood to the string of murders that shocked the country, and looks at the people who came into her life along the way.

One of them was Arlene Pralle, a Florida woman who, after what she described as a message from God, chose to adopt Wuornos in the early 1990s. Their unusual relationship drew huge media attention at the time, and Arlene quickly became an unexpected figure in Wuornos’s story.

More than thirty years later, Arlene has quietly stepped away from public life. Her social media tells a completely different story now, one of peace, faith, and a house full of cats.

These days, her world revolves around cats and quiet

According to her Instagram, Arlene’s life today couldn’t be more different from the chaos of the early ’90s. She now lives a calm, faith-filled life in Florida, where she runs a small cat-boarding and breeding programme.

Her posts are filled with light-hearted updates about her pets, like one from last week where she wrote, “Yesterday White Paws spent the afternoon in “time out” for going after Samuel”, and the occasional Bible verse or reflection on gratitude.

It’s clear she’s happiest surrounded by animals and nature. Gone are the interviews, reporters, and courtrooms. In their place: Fluffy cats, warm sunshine, and a sense of peace that’s taken decades to find.

She’s still deeply guided by faith

Faith has always been at the centre of Arlene’s story. She became a born-again Christian in 1981 and says that it’s her relationship with God that led her to Aileen Wuornos in the first place.

That same faith now carries her through the everyday challenges of life. In a September 2025 post, she shared that she and her husband, Robert, had recently moved back to Florida “on doctor’s orders” after Robert suffered a stroke. “It’s been hard,” she wrote, “but God’s plan is still good.”

Her feed is dotted with small affirmations and prayers.

She’s chosen peace over the past

Notably, Arlene doesn’t post about Aileen Wuornos. Not once. Her feed contains no references to her adopted daughter, the trials, or the films. Instead, it’s filled with snapshots of daily life, her husband’s recovery updates, funny cat moments, and reflections on gratitude.

It’s as if she’s quietly chosen to close that chapter.

