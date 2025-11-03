The Tab
Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers has renewed interest in one of the most unsettling cases in modern American history. The film traces the life of Aileen Wuornos, from her difficult childhood to the string of murders that shocked the country, and looks at the people who came into her life along the way.

One of them was Arlene Pralle, a Florida woman who, after what she described as a message from God, chose to adopt Wuornos in the early 1990s. Their unusual relationship drew huge media attention at the time, and Arlene quickly became an unexpected figure in Wuornos’s story.

More than thirty years later, Arlene has quietly stepped away from public life. Her social media tells a completely different story now, one of peace, faith, and a house full of cats.

These days, her world revolves around cats and quiet

According to her Instagram, Arlene’s life today couldn’t be more different from the chaos of the early ’90s. She now lives a calm, faith-filled life in Florida, where she runs a small cat-boarding and breeding programme.

Her posts are filled with light-hearted updates about her pets, like one from last week where she wrote, “Yesterday White Paws spent the afternoon in “time out” for going after Samuel”, and the occasional Bible verse or reflection on gratitude.

It’s clear she’s happiest surrounded by animals and nature. Gone are the interviews, reporters, and courtrooms. In their place: Fluffy cats, warm sunshine, and a sense of peace that’s taken decades to find.

She’s still deeply guided by faith

Faith has always been at the centre of Arlene’s story. She became a born-again Christian in 1981 and says that it’s her relationship with God that led her to Aileen Wuornos in the first place.

That same faith now carries her through the everyday challenges of life. In a September 2025 post, she shared that she and her husband, Robert, had recently moved back to Florida “on doctor’s orders” after Robert suffered a stroke. “It’s been hard,” she wrote, “but God’s plan is still good.”

Her feed is dotted with small affirmations and prayers.

She’s chosen peace over the past

Notably, Arlene doesn’t post about Aileen Wuornos. Not once. Her feed contains no references to her adopted daughter, the trials, or the films. Instead, it’s filled with snapshots of daily life, her husband’s recovery updates, funny cat moments, and reflections on gratitude.

It’s as if she’s quietly chosen to close that chapter.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers is now available on Netflix. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Aileen Wuornos Netflix True crime TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ajike Owens mother said Susan Lorincz arrested

Ajike Owens’s mother shared an emotional message after Susan Lorincz was finally arrested

Ajike Owens like last social media posts

What Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens was really like as a person, according to her last social media posts

how long Susan Lorincz shot arrest AJ

Exactly how long it took police to arrest Susan Lorincz after she shot and killed AJ Owens

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’