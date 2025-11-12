The Tab

A Bristol University posh girls’ guide to staying warm in winter

Disclaimer: warmth is a state of mind

Gemma Helm | Guides

As the nights are getting longer and the familiar chill settles in, it can only mean one thing: winter is officially here. If you’re ready to stop clinging to the dream of an endless summer of picnics on the downs, then fear not. As the cold weather draws in, so does the switch to the all-important winter wardrobe! Here’s how to stay tastefully warm across campus, from the ASS to Senate House…

The “is it even raining?” trench coat

True warmth comes not from a fleece or a waterproof coat, but from the quiet confidence of knowing your outfit is perfectly curated. Every Bristolian needs a coat that can handle the drizzle. But a trench coat that is, at best, “water-resistant” is a staple in a Bristol Uni student’s wardrobe. It’s perfect for the idea of rain. It creates a mysterious silhouette as you stride down Whiteladies Road, looking like the next Eugène-François Vidocq. You may feel like you’re in a French film about to solve the Louvre heist when, in reality, you’re just dodging puddles. Will it survive a genuine Bristol downpour? Absolutely not – that’s what Uber is for.

The famous skinny scarf

Why wear a functional scarf when you could wear a skinny scarf? It’s a statement, not a blanket! Will a scarf half the size, crafted from a whisper of silk, actually keep you warm? No. Will it cost you double the price? Yes. However, it can make any outfit look 10 times better, and that’s the only metric you should care about. Especially when you can use your weekly budget to spend on your heating (stop being stingy!) instead of Vinted.

Fingerless gloves

They’re less of a glove and more of a cute accessory. Whether you’re endlessly scrolling TikTok or anxiously checking Snap Maps to avoid bumping into that Wednesday night mistake (you and me both). They serve the sole purpose of keeping your palms at ‘optimal temperature’ while functionally freeing up your fingertips for all the important stuff. All the warmth you need comes from switching your £2 Black Sheep iced matcha to hot anyway.

Charity shop knitwear

You must understand this isn’t just a jumper, but more of a narrative, with a lingering smell of dust and Earl Grey tea. Bonus points if it’s bought in a Gloucester Road charity shop. The relentless itch against your skin (that wins even if you layer it over a long-sleeved tee) is simply a constant, tactile reminder of your moral superiority over those who contribute to fast fashion. What’s more warming than looking effortlessly sustainable, while you embrace the flaw of the ominous stain on the right sleeve?

Vogues

Let’s get one thing straight: you don’t smoke. A vogue is a prop. Nevertheless, it’s a personal, portable heat source. Its tiny, elegant flame provides psychological warmth with its flicker of hope, and class. Stroll past the arts and social sciences library and you’ll be greeted by the familiar mob of performative smokers and their picturesque ‘skinny smokes’. Because what better way to say “I am stressed, but in an off-duty Kate Moss kind of way” than by smoking a Vogue? Side note: If you’re someone who claims “vaping is less harmful”, then a Juul will have the same effect.

