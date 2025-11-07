Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

4 hours ago

November at University marks the start of an uphill battle against shorter days, colder weather, and the impending dread of exam season. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, even though it may seem as though everyone is down in the dumps. What is it about the second half of first term that kills our post-summer romanticisation of the cold weather, cosy outfits, and cafe trips?

At this point in term, the increasingly large under-eye-bags commonly spotted around campus are no longer the result of a mid-week Triangle night out. Instead, it’s the nocturnal library slogs which deprive stressed students of their precious sleep. As it gets closer to the December exam season, the workload for most students gets heavier.

Less time spent socialising with friends means a higher chance of getting a first in that 3000 word essay worth 40% of your grade, right? Despite the increased academic pressure of post-reading week deadlines, it is still so important to make time to relax and socialise. Even if it means missing an OMG Thursday for the sake of your Friday 9am, don’t forget to make time for your friends. They probably need a coffee catch-up just as much as you.

This year the November scaries are hitting harder than ever, with the end of reading week coinciding with Halloweekend. For those Bristol students who go all out for Halloween, and go on multiple nights out in a row, the comedown can be rough. Alcohol is a depressant, after all. Take time to remind yourself that the hangxiety, and the stress of missing a day of productivity due to a hangover, will not last. You will regain the motivation to lock in. You will be able to get out of bed in the morning. It just takes time to recover.

The negative impact of shorter days on student morale cannot be ignored. Gone are the days of walking home in golden hour from your seminar that finishes at 6pm. Now, it feels like there’s only a ten minute window in the middle of the day when you can photosynthesise, and take in the remnants of the sunshine, before it gets dark again. That’s only if it’s a particularly bright winter day, too. It can feel hard to deal with the reduced sunlight hours, but don’t underestimate the power of vitamin supplements. Even the cheapest Vitamin C supplements work great to keep energy levels up (thanks Mum for keeping me dosed up!!).

It might feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders at the moment. The stress of deadlines and shorter days is undeniable. Don’t fear, however, as there are small things that you can do to keep your head above water. Try and stay sociable, and be honest about how you’re feeling; it’s likely that most of your seminar peers are in the same boat as you. Don’t let the November pressure overwhelm you.