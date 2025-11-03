The Tab

Winestock returns to Bristol; here’s everything you need to know

Tickets drop 5th November!

Thea Pilch | News

What better news to curb the winter blues… 

Returning for its fifth year, Winestock will take over the Downs on Thursday 28th, Friday 29th and Saturday 30th May 2026, even bigger and better than last year. The first tickets drop on Wednesday, 5th November.

To celebrate the return of our favourite End-of-Year Ball, they are hosting an intimate 200-person launch party at Moon Club, Lakota this Tuesday, 4th November. Tickets can be purchased through the link in Winestock’s Instagram bio. We hear drinks will be excellent value, and some of our favourite Bristol DJs are rumoured to play.

Winestock describes itself as created “by UoB students for UoB students,” and the Winestock Team have announced their plans to make this year’s Winestock more accessible by reducing the price for early ticket purchases.  Co-founder, Jasper Williamson has stated his intention to pay homage to Bristol’s “ultimate work hard, play hard culture.”


He also added that there will be “a brand-new site design, a new and exciting stage, a complete uplevel on decoration and a food overhaul to give everyone larger portions.”

This year, we can also expect more “Easter Eggs” where guests can unlock hidden wines or bonus gifts through secret passwords or actions.

Ensuring Winestock remains student-focused, the organisers are committed to hiring students to help set up and work the event. Last year, Winestock put £115,720 back into the student economy through hiring 463 University of Bristol students.

With previous performers including the Bristol Suspensions, Lost Track of Time and Frontline, we’ve been promised even more exciting headliners to front the dance tent in 2026

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

As ever, the dress code is “spectacularly formal with a Bristol twist”, and there will be a best dressed competition on Instagram for those who deliver.

Winestock’s mission is to change “stuffy, traditional university events” for something “student-led” where “celebration, generosity and love” take the fore.

This year, tickets will be reduced in price for the pre-sale, which takes place on 5th November. Wristbands’s include unlimited wine, food from various food stands and access to all different stages. Upgraded tickets also include a variety of beers, ciders and cocktails.

Thea Pilch | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’