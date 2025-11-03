Winestock returns to Bristol; here’s everything you need to know

13 hours ago

What better news to curb the winter blues…

Returning for its fifth year, Winestock will take over the Downs on Thursday 28th, Friday 29th and Saturday 30th May 2026, even bigger and better than last year. The first tickets drop on Wednesday, 5th November.

To celebrate the return of our favourite End-of-Year Ball, they are hosting an intimate 200-person launch party at Moon Club, Lakota this Tuesday, 4th November. Tickets can be purchased through the link in Winestock’s Instagram bio. We hear drinks will be excellent value, and some of our favourite Bristol DJs are rumoured to play.

Winestock describes itself as created “by UoB students for UoB students,” and the Winestock Team have announced their plans to make this year’s Winestock more accessible by reducing the price for early ticket purchases. Co-founder, Jasper Williamson has stated his intention to pay homage to Bristol’s “ultimate work hard, play hard culture.”



He also added that there will be “a brand-new site design, a new and exciting stage, a complete uplevel on decoration and a food overhaul to give everyone larger portions.”

This year, we can also expect more “Easter Eggs” where guests can unlock hidden wines or bonus gifts through secret passwords or actions.

Ensuring Winestock remains student-focused, the organisers are committed to hiring students to help set up and work the event. Last year, Winestock put £115,720 back into the student economy through hiring 463 University of Bristol students.

With previous performers including the Bristol Suspensions, Lost Track of Time and Frontline, we’ve been promised even more exciting headliners to front the dance tent in 2026

As ever, the dress code is “spectacularly formal with a Bristol twist”, and there will be a best dressed competition on Instagram for those who deliver.

Winestock’s mission is to change “stuffy, traditional university events” for something “student-led” where “celebration, generosity and love” take the fore.

This year, tickets will be reduced in price for the pre-sale, which takes place on 5th November. Wristbands’s include unlimited wine, food from various food stands and access to all different stages. Upgraded tickets also include a variety of beers, ciders and cocktails.