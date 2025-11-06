Partner swap to happily married: An abysmal update on the couples of Love Is Blind season eight

5 hours ago

Love Is Blind season eight wasn’t exactly a raging success, with most of the couples now having gone their separate ways. Despite that, there have been some pretty decent developments in the realm of reality TV romance. From the couple swap no one saw coming, to the couples who are still going strong, here’s what the Love Is Blind season eight fam are up to now.

Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga obviously didn’t get married

Though Sara and Ben were somewhat solid through season eight, his lack of political opinions was a major bugbear for Sara. Stories also started to emerge about him mistreating women, which he denied. During the wedding ceremony, Sara ultimately decided to step away from the relationship despite Ben’s eagerness to give it a go.

Though Sara has since moved on to another cast member (more on that juicy tidbit later), Ben is currently single.

Mason and Meg were the true winners of Love Is Blind season eight

Mason’s eyes were too big for his belly in those early episodes, and his unwillingness to choose between Madison and Meg ultimately landed him with neither. Meg and Mason were quite literally made for each other, and during the reunion, they confirmed to be spending time together.

Fast forward a season, and Meg and Mason are STILL going strong. He recently filmed a special film for his girlfriend’s birthday, and it was beyond cute.

Lauren and Dave are not together, but he still loves his sister

Within an episode or two, it became painfully clear that Dave and Lauren were not going to make it to the end. He was incredibly toxic, and she was incredibly naive, and there was always a sister-shaped cloud hanging over their relationship.

According to their Instagrams, both Lauren and Dave are still single. Taking part in the “things I love” trend recently, Dave, of course, included his beloved sister.

Taylor and Daniel are a true Love Is Blind success story

As couples were dropping like flies around them, Taylor and Daniel were the only real consistency in Love Is Blind season eight. They practically radiated green-flag energy, and they’re still doing it to this day.

Joey dumped Monica, and he’s now with Sara

Though Joey and Monica were pretty loved up in those earlier episodes, after a run-in with Monica’s sister, the relationship began to erode. They ultimately decided to part ways, and Monica is still single.

Not Joey, though, because he’s actually with another member of the Love Is Blind season eight cast: Sara. After months of speculation that they were secretly together, they confirmed as much in July 2025.

Devin and Virginia are no longer together

Devin and Virginia were just there during season eight. They weren’t particularly awful, like Dave and Lauren, nor were they the couple to beat like Daniel and Taylor. Shocker, they didn’t get married at the end. Both are still single, but Devin did recently get a hair transplant.

Featured image credit: Instagram/Meg Fink/Daniel Hastings/Sara Carton