The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

31 mins ago

We’re hiring an Assistant Editor to join our head office as part of a two year graduate programme.

The Tab is a global entertainment brand focusing on Gen Z culture, and this is an exciting opportunity to kickstart your journalism career at one of the UK’s leading youth media outlets.

We’re looking for a passionate and ambitious grad to take on this two-year Assistant Editor role, where you’ll be working closely with student journalists to uncover stories from university campuses nationwide.

During the programme, you’ll gain hands-on experience in all areas of digital journalism, from breaking news and features to entertainment and trends writing, SEO, investigations, editing, commissioning, data and FOIs, social media management, video, and more.

You’ll also spend one-week rotations in different parts of our editorial team, take part in monthly progression meetings, and be matched with a mentor to guide your professional growth.

This role is one of the most varied and rewarding jobs in journalism. Assistant Editors need to thrive in fast-paced environments, care deeply about breaking original stories, and enjoy building strong working relationships with writers. The successful candidate will be passionate, a self-starter, and ready to dive into a career in journalism.

The Tab is a global youth and entertainment brand reaching over seven million readers each month. We cover everything from breaking campus news and politics to viral TikTok trends and pop culture moments, all through the lens of Gen Z.

This position is open to graduates who’ve completed their degree in the past two years. The role is remote, but you’ll need to be willing to travel to London between once a month and once per week, depending on your location.

You’ll be joining a team of 14 ambitious journalists (and counting). This past year, we’ve grown our readership and are expanding quickly, so it’s an exciting time to be joining us.

What you’ll be doing

Day to day, you’ll be working alongside 14 other editorial staff, and supporting local university Tab teams to break big stories and publish entertaining features. You’ll be teaching student journalists the fundamentals of journalism, social media, building up The Tab’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok networks so our stories reach their student audience, and recruiting new reporters so The Tab has the most talented writers in its network.

Assistant Editors also regularly write for The Tab global site, and are expected to pitch in with ideas our audience will care about. That might be a hard-hitting investigation into universities, a TikTok trend, or a hot take on a Netflix show everyone’s watching.

Key responsibilities

Managing teams of student journalists across the UK

Working with student writers to source and edit stories

Finding scoops on university campuses nationwide

Manage and grow The Tab’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok platforms alongside our student journalists

Recruiting and training student reports so we have the most talented writers in our network

The training you’ll be given

Pitching story ideas

News writing

Features writing

Media law

SEO

Investigations and long-form stories

Data journalism and FOIs

Social media management and growth: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook

Short-form video editing – Reels and TikTok

Commissioning and editing

And more!

You’ll be working on stories like these

23-year-old Liverpool student handed life sentence in Dubai prison

Student calls out King’s College London for giving her the wrong grade three times

Cardiff SU suspends Men’s Cricket Society after ‘disgusting’ initiations at social

London student caught smuggling £200k worth of cannabis through Edinburgh Airport avoids jail

University of Cambridge VC lives rent free in mansion, despite annual pay of over £500k

Senior lecturer at King’s College London wins landmark £1.5bn case against Apple

Freshers mob Bonnie Blue for selfies in Newcastle during ‘barely legal’ Freshers’ Week tour

British rapper Ghetts in court today after London student died in ‘hit-and-run’

Manchester student shares horrifying footage after Fallowfield house egged by flatmates

University of Sheffield suspends new intake for 24 courses in 2025

Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai says bong hit at Oxford party resurfaced Taliban attack trauma

‘Loool’: Oxford Uni student faces backlash for group chat texts on Charlie Kirk’s shooting

Meet the incoming University of Oxford fresher who broke records with 23 A-Levels

Man carried out of Glasgow Uni library after allegedly performing indecent act on himself