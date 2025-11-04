The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply
We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now
We’re hiring an Assistant Editor to join our head office as part of a two year graduate programme.
The Tab is a global entertainment brand focusing on Gen Z culture, and this is an exciting opportunity to kickstart your journalism career at one of the UK’s leading youth media outlets.
We’re looking for a passionate and ambitious grad to take on this two-year Assistant Editor role, where you’ll be working closely with student journalists to uncover stories from university campuses nationwide.
During the programme, you’ll gain hands-on experience in all areas of digital journalism, from breaking news and features to entertainment and trends writing, SEO, investigations, editing, commissioning, data and FOIs, social media management, video, and more.
You’ll also spend one-week rotations in different parts of our editorial team, take part in monthly progression meetings, and be matched with a mentor to guide your professional growth.
This role is one of the most varied and rewarding jobs in journalism. Assistant Editors need to thrive in fast-paced environments, care deeply about breaking original stories, and enjoy building strong working relationships with writers. The successful candidate will be passionate, a self-starter, and ready to dive into a career in journalism.
The Tab is a global youth and entertainment brand reaching over seven million readers each month. We cover everything from breaking campus news and politics to viral TikTok trends and pop culture moments, all through the lens of Gen Z.
This position is open to graduates who’ve completed their degree in the past two years. The role is remote, but you’ll need to be willing to travel to London between once a month and once per week, depending on your location.
You’ll be joining a team of 14 ambitious journalists (and counting). This past year, we’ve grown our readership and are expanding quickly, so it’s an exciting time to be joining us.
What you’ll be doing
Day to day, you’ll be working alongside 14 other editorial staff, and supporting local university Tab teams to break big stories and publish entertaining features. You’ll be teaching student journalists the fundamentals of journalism, social media, building up The Tab’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok networks so our stories reach their student audience, and recruiting new reporters so The Tab has the most talented writers in its network.
Assistant Editors also regularly write for The Tab global site, and are expected to pitch in with ideas our audience will care about. That might be a hard-hitting investigation into universities, a TikTok trend, or a hot take on a Netflix show everyone’s watching.
Key responsibilities
- Managing teams of student journalists across the UK
- Working with student writers to source and edit stories
- Finding scoops on university campuses nationwide
- Manage and grow The Tab’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok platforms alongside our student journalists
- Recruiting and training student reports so we have the most talented writers in our network
The training you’ll be given
- Pitching story ideas
- News writing
- Features writing
- Media law
- SEO
- Investigations and long-form stories
- Data journalism and FOIs
- Social media management and growth: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook
- Short-form video editing – Reels and TikTok
- Commissioning and editing
- And more!
You’ll be working on stories like these
23-year-old Liverpool student handed life sentence in Dubai prison
Student calls out King’s College London for giving her the wrong grade three times
Cardiff SU suspends Men’s Cricket Society after ‘disgusting’ initiations at social
London student caught smuggling £200k worth of cannabis through Edinburgh Airport avoids jail
University of Cambridge VC lives rent free in mansion, despite annual pay of over £500k
Senior lecturer at King’s College London wins landmark £1.5bn case against Apple
Freshers mob Bonnie Blue for selfies in Newcastle during ‘barely legal’ Freshers’ Week tour
British rapper Ghetts in court today after London student died in ‘hit-and-run’
Manchester student shares horrifying footage after Fallowfield house egged by flatmates
University of Sheffield suspends new intake for 24 courses in 2025
Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai says bong hit at Oxford party resurfaced Taliban attack trauma
‘Loool’: Oxford Uni student faces backlash for group chat texts on Charlie Kirk’s shooting
Meet the incoming University of Oxford fresher who broke records with 23 A-Levels
Man carried out of Glasgow Uni library after allegedly performing indecent act on himself
Durham Uni withdraws three offers for incoming freshers over racist group chat
‘No man would want to touch you’: UCL professor accused of ‘harassing’ student protestor
Exclusive: London’s ‘most expensive’ student charges men £200k a month to be their girlfriend
University of Leeds gender identity row erupts after ‘TERF stand’ appears outside SU
Here’s why you should apply
- You’ll receive £24,500 a year, with pay review after the first year
- 9 am-6 pm on weekdays (with the option to start at 8 am and finish at 5 pm)
- 4.30pm finishes on a Friday
- You’ll get 25 days holiday per year (plus bank holidays)
- An extra day off on your birthday
- Your own company MacBook
- Access to our plant-filled office in Spitalfields, East London, which has perks like free yoga classes and cake
- You’ll be working in a sociable and ambitious team
- 24/7 access to doctors via the private WeCare app – for your physical or mental health
- Company-wide parties, away days, and retreats every year
Here’s what you’ll need
We’re looking for candidates with a 2:1 degree or above from a university in the UK. The successful person will have writing experience for student media, with a proven track record of breaking news and editing stories. You’ll be excited for a career in journalism or writing and have demonstrable examples of building strong working relationships.
This role is hybrid, and you need to be willing to visit our London office at a minimum of once per month, and up to once per week, depending on your location.
How to apply
To apply, email Lucy McLaughlin ([email protected]) along with the following:
- Your CV
- Three links to published stories you are proud of, and for each one, briefly explain why
- 200 words about why you think you’re the best person for this role
If you are interested in applying for the role and require any accommodations or assistance for a physical and/or mental disability throughout the recruitment process, please state that in your application.
The deadline for applications is 23:59, Sunday 16th November.
Candidates must be available to start in December.