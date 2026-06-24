13-year-old falls 50 feet down Disneyland log flume ride after climbing out the boat

It’s raised serious concerns about the safety of the ride

3 hours ago

A 13-year-old boy has fallen down a popular log flume ride at Disneyland in California, falling 50 feet after reportedly climbing out of the boat. He thankfully wasn’t injured.

The incident took place on the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at the Disney park in Anaheim, which replaced the famous Splash Mountain in 2024 and is based on the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

A video obtained by TMZ shows the horrifying moment he fell down the waterfall at around 6pm on Sunday, 21st June, behind the boat full of passengers.

Disneyland officials say the ride was instantly stopped and the boy was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but he didn’t have any critical injuries and has been discharged.

A man called Paul who watched the incident unfold told NBC News he heard a bystander scream before seeing the teenager fall down the waterfall “like a rag doll”. Another witness on Reddit said they “saw a kid fall down the hill”. They added: “When we got off there were about six Disney police and a mother and two kids were with them all soaked.”

“He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” someone else said on Reddit. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.”

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the ride, as the log flume doesn’t have any lap bars or seat belts. However, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health spokesperson Katherine Wzorek told NBC News they examined the ride and “did not find any operational issues”.

“It has always surprised me that lap bars have never been installed on this ride; especially, since it’s a single-file ride and kids can’t clutch their parents,” somoene on Reddit said. Another agreed: “I’m surprised they haven’t installed lap bars/seatbelts to prevent such a thing from happening in the first place. Almost every other ride has a safety restraint in place.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure remained closed for the rest of Sunday evening but reopened the following day, and operation has continued as normal.

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Featured image credit: Joe Burbank/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Twitter