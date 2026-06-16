The Tab

All the Nottingham venues where you can watch England in the World Cup

Soak in the action, despite the timezones

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Get ready Nottingham, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and England is set to face Croatia tomorrow. Although the action is happening across the pond, we know all the best venues to soak up the atmosphere and take in all the action.

Now, while I might not be versed in football trivia, I do know the atmosphere on a game-day is unmatched. So, whether your into pre-game live DJs, an outdoor screening or low-key pubs and bars, I’ve rounded up some familiar places that Nottingham students can rely on to show the fixtures this summer.

So, here are the best Nottingham venues showing England games during this year’s World Cup.

BOX Nottingham

All  World Cup games will be shown live on BOX’s big screens, so you can catch up on all the actions. £7 standing-room tickets will be available on the doors for England’s knockout matches.

Blinks Yard

Located in The Island Quarter, Blinks is showing Wednesday England game on its outdoor terrace. With a pre-event DJ set and street food vendors, its the perfect place for fans to soak in Englands first World Cup match.

The Castle

If a more-relaxed environment is your preferred match-day vibe, the Castle pub is showing every game live with the chance to book a table to eat and enjoy.

Roxy Lanes

For combining fun with friends and catching all the action, Roxy Lanes is the place to soak up every goal, and score your own as well.

Industry

A perfect place to watch the games in a classic sports bar environment, with good food and cold pints.

Trent Navigation, Big Shed and Over the Road

Working together to create a fan zone feel, Trent Navigation, Big Shed and Over the Road are opening their doors for group stage matches. With outdoor screens and pre-match entertainment, it’s a great place to come together with other fans to share the excitement.

Host it yourself!

Another great way to enjoy the game this summer is to host it yourself, especially if those closest to you are football fanatics.

Sometimes, you really can’t beat the atmosphere of all your closest friends in the uni house living room. Grab some decorations of Amazon and a takeaway and settle in for a 9pm match.

There are so many great ways to enjoy the match this summer, so get your friends and head out to enjoy all the great atmosphere!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Nottingham Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @the_castle_notts

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

My data was accessed in a cyber attack on Nottingham uni – it could turn my world upside down

Nottingham students have more housing choices than ever – but demand is falling

Criminals have accessed the data of Nottingham University students in cyber attack

Latest
plane

‘She trapped us’: Passengers on delayed flight held captive by influencer’s ‘rude’ speech

Kieran Galpin

She’s added some context, but people are still angry

Bungee jumper says it was an ‘unusual day’ with ‘long delays’ when woman tragically died

Ellissa Bain

He jumped off the same bridge hours before her

What happens to students if their university closes – and why protections are ‘inadequate’

Olivia Duggan

If your university closes mid-year, there is currently no guarantee you could finish your degree, and international students could lose their visa status entirely

Bonnie Blue and Love Island 2026 stars

Bonnie Blue rips into Love Island’s Jasmine calling her a ‘hypocrite’ in deeply personal spat

Hayley Soen

‘Lorenzo is far too good for you. Ask me how I know’

It was hard to say goodbye to you today, brother, But you will never be forgotten. I love you! I promise that your dream will continue to live within us and we will honor it.

‘I was meant to be with you’: Sole survivor of crash that killed Oliver Tree speaks out

Kieran Galpin

‘I will always remember you’

Woman claims to have been secret lover of Chris Watts

Chris Watts had another secret lover and she’s sharing all about their ‘unsettling’ encounter

Hayley Soen

There’s evidence of a third woman, too

Oliver Tree

Police share dark insight into the cause behind helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree

Kieran Galpin

Officials are investigating two possible causes

All the Nottingham venues where you can watch England in the World Cup

Ellamaria Viscomi

Soak in the action, despite the timezones

FIFA verdict Shaun Evans gesture

World Cup referee accused of making ‘white power’ gesture speaks out as FIFA reaches verdict

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The Disciplinary Committee has also taken note of Mr Evans’ statement’

Madonna

Daredevil who performed with Madonna dies in awful tandem BASE jumping accident

Kieran Galpin

A 50-year-old man also died

Bunnie Xo shares cryptic response as Jelly Roll files for divorce after 10 years together

Ellissa Bain

One of the posts was an underwear photo

Newcastle’s very own Dan Burn gets ready ahead of England’s first World Cup game

Tilly Nelson

Big Dan Burn has been selected over Harry Maguire to represent England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

love island tom clare molly smith wedding

Love Island’s Tom Clare details which reality TV stars are invited to his wedding to Molly Smith

Claudia Cox

Not many Islanders made the cut

My data was accessed in a cyber attack on Nottingham uni – it could turn my world upside down

Ellamaria Viscomi

Students say they feel ‘scared’ after well-known hackers got hold of their data

Bungee jumper who died after ropes weren’t attached was still alive when found, nurse shares

Hayley Soen

The nurse who was first to the horror scene has spoken out

Bonnie Blue

The truth of the viral Bonnie Blue Funko POP as man storms B&M’s aisles on crusade to find it

Kieran Galpin

She’ll look just peachy next to Batman

A look at Wade Griffin’s life in Texas now, after Taylor Parker ‘ruined’ his reputation

Ellissa Bain

He is rebuilding his life

We found out the filthy context behind *that* picture of Bonnie Blue and Love Island’s Lorenzo

Hayley Soen

‘I slipped him a blue ski mask’

‘This is the Hilton’: Taylor Parker’s pleasant life on death row now, as she speaks from jail

Ellissa Bain

She likes it there and doesn’t want to go home

Taylor Parker mum why didn’t expose

Here’s why Taylor Parker’s mum didn’t expose her, and it’s not what she said in Maternal Instinct

Suchismita Ghosh

The real reason is very different