All the Nottingham venues where you can watch England in the World Cup

5 hours ago

Get ready Nottingham, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun, and England is set to face Croatia tomorrow. Although the action is happening across the pond, we know all the best venues to soak up the atmosphere and take in all the action.

Now, while I might not be versed in football trivia, I do know the atmosphere on a game-day is unmatched. So, whether your into pre-game live DJs, an outdoor screening or low-key pubs and bars, I’ve rounded up some familiar places that Nottingham students can rely on to show the fixtures this summer.

So, here are the best Nottingham venues showing England games during this year’s World Cup.

BOX Nottingham

All World Cup games will be shown live on BOX’s big screens, so you can catch up on all the actions. £7 standing-room tickets will be available on the doors for England’s knockout matches.

Blinks Yard

Located in The Island Quarter, Blinks is showing Wednesday England game on its outdoor terrace. With a pre-event DJ set and street food vendors, its the perfect place for fans to soak in Englands first World Cup match.

The Castle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Castle Pub 🏰 (@the_castle_notts)

If a more-relaxed environment is your preferred match-day vibe, the Castle pub is showing every game live with the chance to book a table to eat and enjoy.

Roxy Lanes

For combining fun with friends and catching all the action, Roxy Lanes is the place to soak up every goal, and score your own as well.

Industry

A perfect place to watch the games in a classic sports bar environment, with good food and cold pints.

Trent Navigation, Big Shed and Over the Road

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Working together to create a fan zone feel, Trent Navigation, Big Shed and Over the Road are opening their doors for group stage matches. With outdoor screens and pre-match entertainment, it’s a great place to come together with other fans to share the excitement.

Host it yourself!

Another great way to enjoy the game this summer is to host it yourself, especially if those closest to you are football fanatics.

Sometimes, you really can’t beat the atmosphere of all your closest friends in the uni house living room. Grab some decorations of Amazon and a takeaway and settle in for a 9pm match.

There are so many great ways to enjoy the match this summer, so get your friends and head out to enjoy all the great atmosphere!

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Featured image via Instagram @the_castle_notts