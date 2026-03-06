The Tab

Lancaster University’s Fashion Society to host performative male contest in Alex Square

The contest will take place on the Thursday 9th March at 1pm and is open to everyone regardless of gender

Next Tuesday, a performative male contest will take place in Alexandra Square, hosted by Lancaster University’s Fashion Society, aka ISSUE.

The contest is raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, with all proceeds from the event going towards the event.

Entrance to the competition will cost each individual £4 .

The contest follows similar contests at other UK universities such as Cambridge, Leeds, Birmingham and King’s.

A performative male is a slang term that went viral on TikTok last year to describe a man who attempts to cater to the supposed female gaze by engaging with stereotypically feminine or progressive hobbies, interests and fashion.

The term quickly became a running meme as several men on the internet took on increasingly exaggerated appearances that fit with the performative male aesthetic. The performative male also became an easy thing to make fun of especially because in reality many of these men turn out to be inauthentic red flags.

The Lancaster competition offers prizes of: £100 Amazon voucher for first place, £20 Costal & co voucher for second place, and a free drink from Bobaboba for third place.

Stuck for what to wear or bring to the contest?

The traits of a performative male can include listening to indie female artists like Clairo or Beabadoobee, pretending to engage in feminist activism and carrying Labubus.

Specifically, LU Fashion Soc recommends bringing matcha, feminist literature and tote bags to the contest. They also assert that the contest is open to anyone regardless of gender.

Featured image via @lufashionsoc on Instagram and Canva 

Evie Stones | News
Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

