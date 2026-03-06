Lancaster University’s Fashion Society to host performative male contest in Alex Square

The contest will take place on the Thursday 9th March at 1pm and is open to everyone regardless of gender

4 hours ago

Next Tuesday, a performative male contest will take place in Alexandra Square, hosted by Lancaster University’s Fashion Society, aka ISSUE.

The contest is raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, with all proceeds from the event going towards the event.

Entrance to the competition will cost each individual £4 .

The contest follows similar contests at other UK universities such as Cambridge, Leeds, Birmingham and King’s.

A performative male is a slang term that went viral on TikTok last year to describe a man who attempts to cater to the supposed female gaze by engaging with stereotypically feminine or progressive hobbies, interests and fashion.

The term quickly became a running meme as several men on the internet took on increasingly exaggerated appearances that fit with the performative male aesthetic. The performative male also became an easy thing to make fun of especially because in reality many of these men turn out to be inauthentic red flags.

The Lancaster competition offers prizes of: £100 Amazon voucher for first place, £20 Costal & co voucher for second place, and a free drink from Bobaboba for third place.

Stuck for what to wear or bring to the contest?

The traits of a performative male can include listening to indie female artists like Clairo or Beabadoobee, pretending to engage in feminist activism and carrying Labubus.

Specifically, LU Fashion Soc recommends bringing matcha, feminist literature and tote bags to the contest. They also assert that the contest is open to anyone regardless of gender.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via @lufashionsoc on Instagram and Canva