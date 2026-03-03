We are the University of Bristol students skydiving to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

1 day ago | UPDATED 2 hours ago

We live in a generation obsessed with remembering. We take countless photos, post life updates, and save voice notes. We document everything, from birthdays and nights out to holidays and what we had for breakfast this morning. We do this because memories are what give our lives meaning, and we are constantly looking back on the good times and the bad, but for over 55 million people worldwide, looking back is not so easy.

In the UK, one in three people born today will develop dementia at some point in their lives. This life-limiting disease damages the connections between neurons in the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus which are the parts of the brain involved in memory. As it progresses, it begins to affect the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for language, reasoning, and social behaviour. A person with Alzheimer’s doesn’t just forget a few memories; they gradually lose their ability to live and function independently. That’s why we have decided to take on the Alzheimer’s Society Skydive to raise as much money as we can to fight back against this devastating disease.

There are several ways Alzheimer’s can develop, and scientists are continuously working to unravel the molecular and cellular changes involved. Important progress has been made, including FDA-approved drugs that help control the formation of amyloid plaques. However, much remains unknown. Scientists still cannot fully explain its root causes, how to prevent it, or how to cure it.

Since 1990, the Alzheimer’s Society has funded over 400 research projects and remains the only UK charity investing in all types of dementia research from clinical trials to improving care for those already living with the condition. Supporting the Alzheimer’s Society means helping to drive vital breakthroughs forward.

Here in Bristol, important research is happening close to home. The University of Bristol, in partnership with North Bristol NHS Trust, runs the ReMemBr Group, made up of neurologists, psychologists, and researchers focusing on the science of memory while also working directly with patients and the community.

The University of the West of England is also conducting a three-year project led by Dr Myra Conway, Dr Katy Chalmers, and Dr Patrick Kehoe. Their research aims to understand how proteins regulate glutamate build-up in the brain, a process that can lead to brain cell toxicity and neural degeneration. By supporting the Alzheimer’s Society, we are also supporting research and care initiatives within our own Bristol community, alongside communities across the UK.

As part of Dementia Action Week (18th–24th May 2026), a global campaign to raise awareness of dementia, we have decided to take on the terrifying challenge of a sponsored skydive. This year’s focus is on early detection and diagnosis, something we have seen the importance of firsthand. One of our team members’ grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s early in its progression. Because of that early diagnosis, she was able to access support quickly and live independently for many years. Not everyone is as fortunate. Many people live without a diagnosis and therefore without the support that could significantly improve or even extend their quality of life.

Each of us has been set a fundraising target of £450. Every pound raised will go directly towards dementia research and support services. £100 could provide laboratories with 269 DNA duplicators, helping researchers create larger DNA samples to study. £250 could fund two days of a Telephone Dementia Adviser’s work on the Dementia Connect Support Line, offering guidance to families in need. £500 could help register 13 people on the Dementia Voice platform, empowering those living with dementia to share their experiences through campaigns and events. Researchers and frontline workers rely on donations to continue their life-changing work.

To support our fundraising, we will be hosting weekly bake sales every Wednesday at Senate House, opposite Student Services, from 1–3.30pm. We are also planning additional events, including pub quizzes, sponsored swims, and runs. We would love as many people as possible to get involved whether by donating, attending an event, or simply helping us spread the word. Help us fight Alzheimer’s so that more people can hold onto the moments this disease tries to take away.

