OnlyFans model at the centre of Mexico’s cartel chaos speaks out after chilling threat

The gang sent her a sinister warning after seeing claims she turned El Mencho in

2 hours ago

Chaos erupted in Mexico this week after special forces killed cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera Cerantes, better known as El Mencho.

The former police officer, who co-founded the criminal organisation New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), was fatally injured during extraction. Though he was airlifted to Mexico City, he died during transit.

Following his death at the hands of police, violence exploded across the country. There was chaos at Guadalajara airport with reports of gunfire, fires and roadblocks in Puerto Vallarta, and now over 70 people have died as a result of the violence.

Amidst all this is an individual known as El Mencho’s mistress. It was through following her that officials were able to pin him down at his compound in Tapalpa. Local media identified the drug lord’s lover as influencer María Julissa, and she has now spoken out.

María denied being El Mencho’s girlfriend

Numerous Mexican news outlets identified El Mencho’s mistress as OnlyFans model and influencer María Julissa. She’s huge in Mexico, boasting 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

CJNG clearly took notice of the reports, seemingly threatening the OF model with a banner outside her property that read: “B*tch Maria Julissa. You bit the hand that feeds you, you sent the Marines after Chelo because they stole your truck.”

Over on Instagram, María denied being El Mencho’s girlfriend while calling the reports “fake news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Julissa (@mariajulissa13)

She penned: “I want to take a moment to clarify a situation that I feel is important to address directly and transparently. In recent days, I’ve seen information circulating on social media that links me to what’s currently happening in Mexico. I want to make it absolutely clear: I have nothing to do with this situation.

“The information circulating is false and unfounded. I ask that you not share unverified content and that you don’t take any post you see on social media as fact. Disinformation can cause a lot of harm. I appreciate those who have taken the time to ask me directly and those who have offered their support.

“I ask that you don’t fall for fake news and that you always consult reliable and official sources. Thank you for your understanding.”

Still, the claims have persisted on sites like Twitter and Reddit.

Featured image credit: María Julissa