Wait, who dies in The Night Agent season three? Here’s a proper explanation of each death

Peter’s co-workers have terrible life expectancies

Claudia Cox

Season three of The Night Agent has arrived on Netflix, and I’m already confused. It’s easy to lose track of the plot among all the flashbacks, flash-forwards and finance mumbo-jumbo. To help you keep track, here’s a handy rundown of every (important) character who dies in The Night Agent season three.

Catherine Weaver does actually die this time (sorry)

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but yes, Catherine dies in The Night Agent season three. Although she escaped the season two finale, she dies in season three episode two. Peter plans to use Jay as bait to catch Monroe. He really screw up, though, and Catherine dies.

The show’s creator, Shawn Ryan, has some justifications for killing off Catherine. He told Tudum: “We liked the idea that he has to take on the mantle of some of Catherine’s responsibilities to solve the mystery at the heart of Season 3 and stop the attacks that are coming. He has to step up in a way he didn’t have to in the first couple of seasons.”

Monroe gets his comeuppunce, an it’s brutal  

Monroe and Peter in the night agent

Monroe and Peter
(Image via Netflix)

We’ve been waiting for Monroe’s downfall since season two. Monroe does die in season three… but you’ll have to wait until episode eight to watch. By the time he does die, we’ve learned so much about his backstory that his death doesn’t quite hit the same.

The first lady tells President Hagan about their dodgy dealings. President Hagan realises that if Monroe has a trial in court, all this info will come out. He and his wife will look really bad. So, he orders Adam to kill Monroe first, and to make his death look like a suicide.

Chelsea kills Brian Mott

Mott is a butler who works in the White House. He dies in episode three, but we don’t really understand why until we watch episode nine (or until we look up what happened on Reddit).

chelsea the night agent season three

She does not have a good day at work
(Image via Netflix)

So, the first lady needed Monroe’s money to win the election. As part of the deal, she will leak the president’s daily briefs to him. Mott helps by taking pics of the briefs. He agrees to all this because he wants money to pay for his child’s cancer treatment. Jenny finds out that Monroe is dodgier than she’d thought, and wants to call off the deal. Mott doesn’t want to. They argue in her room. Chelsea overhears. Jenny panics about how this will all look, and says Mott is armed (even though he isn’t). Chelsea shoots him. There we go.

The showrunner confirmed whether Freya dies

In the ending, Freya watches the news and drinks martinis (as one does). A stranger buys her a drink, but spikes it. It’s a bit ambiguous what is going on.

The showrunner has confirmed that yes, this as an assassin. The drink is laced with the same poison that the Father used earlier in the show. Shawn Ryan told Tudum: “It’s safe to assume Freya did not get out of that bar alive.”

Claudia Cox

