‘Will I ever be free?’: Epstein survivor reveals ‘horror’ of daily life on Epstein Island

6 hours ago

The recollections of survivors’ abuse in the Epstein files are recorded in personal diaries, private messages and confidential legal interviews.

Scattered through the three million pages released by the US Department of Justice are the words of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims themselves, their own voices, describing what they endured. One diary entry perhaps captures it best: “It is ALL horror.”

Among the files is a personal journal written by a survivor identified as “Kimberley”, documenting her emotional and at times excruciating journey through Epstein’s world. Written in basic code and believed to date between 2001 and 2004, the entries describe isolation, manipulation and repeated abuse.

“No one can prepare you for this s**t. I am so f***ing lost,” one entry reads. “Jeffrey treats me like I am ‘special’ property.”

She describes being moved between locations, “In a plane or a yacht. In NY, in DC, at the vineyard. On the island. In Palm Beach”, and the toll of what she calls a “sick and twisted ‘game’” causing physical and emotional pain. “I feel broken and exhausted,” she wrote. “Will I ever be free?”

Later entries detail what appear to be traumatic pregnancies and painful medical procedures, carried out while she was still a teenager. “I am too young and he is too old! Why is no one doing anything?” one passage reads. “I don’t want this! I don’t want another painful procedure.”

Another survivor, Juliette Bryant, has spoken publicly about how she feared her family would never see her again after boarding Epstein’s private jet in 2002.

Bryant was a 20-year-old student struggling financially when she met Epstein in Cape Town. She initially believed she had secured a modelling opportunity after being introduced to the financier at a restaurant where he was dining with figures including former US president Bill Clinton and actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey, who were in South Africa for an AIDS awareness trip.

Within days, she says she had been flown to New York and then taken to a private jet bound for the Caribbean. Sitting beside Epstein during take-off, she alleges he began to sexually assault her.

“As the plane took off, he started forcibly touching me,” Bryant told Sky News. “I suddenly realised, ‘Oh my God, my family aren’t going to see me again. These people might kill me.’ The women were laughing. I was really petrified.”

After landing, she was flown by helicopter to Epstein’s private island, where she says she was repeatedly raped over a two-year period. Bryant alleges her passport was taken, leaving her unable to escape. “There was just no way of getting away,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to swim off there.”

Bryant says she did not tell anyone about the abuse until after Epstein’s death in 2019. “I’d never even told my family,” she said. “I never told anyone about what happened with him until he died.”

Across millions of pages, survivors’ own records, diaries, messages and testimony, trace a pattern: recruitment, isolation, coercion and control. As one wrote simply: “It is ALL horror.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, Sky News