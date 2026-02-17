I was jailed for five months in Japan after trying to buy k*tamine, but prison helped me heal

3 hours ago

A former student at London South Bank University was jailed for five months in Japan for trying to buy ketamine.

Izabel Rose attempted to purchase £150 worth of ketamine via post while she was travelling in Tokyo, but her delivery was discovered by authorities.

The 26-year-old was arrested at her hotel and remained in a detention centre for five months while she was awaiting trial.

Speaking about why she ordered the drugs to Japan, Izzy explained how her addiction meant she sought out drugs even while travelling.

She said: “Obviously addiction doesn’t understand geography so as soon as I landed in Japan, I was on the phone to my friend looking for drugs.”

Izzy said her friend suggested sending the drugs by post to the hotel she was due to stay at in Osaka, claiming they had done it elsewhere before.

Her delivery of 4.57g of ketamine arrived concealed inside a birthday card a week later, but it was intercepted at Japanese customs.

Although Izzy was initially expecting two and a half years in prison, character letters from family and friends meant she was instead handed a four-year suspended sentence, allowing her to return home

Recalling the moment her delivery was discovered, Izzy admitted she initially thought the “worst case scenario” was the drugs would be confiscated.

“Even those first couple of days after I was arrested, I thought that I would get out of it. That really quickly became a reality check”, she said.

During her time in prison, Izzy had a month-long communication ban. Even once it was over, her letters too weeks to arrive because they needed to be translated and checked.

She described the experience as “very isolating” but also “the best thing that ever happened to her” as it meant she was able to recover from addiction and live a better healthier life.

Izzy studied multimedia journalism at London South Bank University and now works as a freelance contributor at a magazine.

Although Izzy has found it “difficult” to be back in the UK, she is working hard to take something positive from her experience.

She is currently campaigning for more education on the impact of ketamine addiction, with hopes of being able to deliver lectures in schools.

Featured image via SWNS