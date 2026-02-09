The Tab

Here’s what your Valentine’s Day plans say about you as a KCL student

It’s officially that time of year that reveals an awful lot about a person

Gwenllian Morgan Jones | Guides

Valentine’s Day is almost here. Whether you’re single, taken or finding yourself somewhere awkward in between, you probably have some idea now of how you’re spending the big day.

From Galentines chaos to a romantic dinner for two, each vibe says a lot more about you that you’d care to admit.

So, here’s what your Valentines Day plans say about you as a KCL student.

Galentines with the girls

You trust your friends more than any concept of romantic destiny. The date has been in the group chat for weeks and everyone has arrived with some kind of cute snack or a cheeky bottle (or two).

At some point, someone will confidently declare that “relationships are overrated” or “men are the problem” and you’ll all solemnly nod and agree. The conversation will inevitably descend into a trauma-dumping session about your collective love lives, but you’ll come out of it closer to your friends than ever before.

Night in with your partner 

Others would describe your relationship as solid or wholesome. You don’t need any grand gestures to make the day special; it really is just about spending time together. The plan is simple, the expectations are low, and that’s exactly how you like it.

Taking time for yourself

You’re choosing comfort over chaos. You’ll tell yourself that you’re not antisocial, just selective. Maybe you’re calling it self-care, maybe it’s heartbreak, but either way, you’re protecting your peace.

Whether it’s cooking yourself something unnecessarily elaborate or ordering your favourite comfort food to eat in front of the TV, you understand that self-love is also a valid Valentine’s Day plan.

Special date night 

You’ve been looking forward to this day for weeks. The dinner reservation is booked, the outfit carefully laid out and each Instagram shot planned.

You’re doing something special with your partner, and everyone deserves to know. Over the top? Absolutely. But you’re unapologetic about it, and everyone wishes they were you.

Tortured by mixed signals 

You’re confused, emotionally drained, and stuck in a constant cycle of will-they-won’t-they. Valentine’s Day is the elephant in the room that no-one wants to address.

You tell yourself you’re fine with whatever happens, then spend the day overanalysing texts, tone and timing. There are no fixed plans, labels or clarity, just vibes and mixed signals. Maybe it’ll sort itself out on the day?

Ignoring the day entirely 

You like to think you’re staying entirely out of it all, but you still can’t help but notice red hearts and couples everywhere. You’ll scroll through social media pretending you don’t care, but end up mentally rating each post as it appears on a scale from “cute” to “extra”.

You’ve either sworn off dating entirely or quietly pledging to yourself that next year will be your year.

