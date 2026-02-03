The Tab
Goldsmiths University student jailed for life after stabbing his girlfriend in the face

Joshua Michals claimed he attacked the fellow student in self-defence following an argument about STDs

An American student at Goldsmiths, University of London, has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a fellow student.

Zhe Wang, 31, was found dead in her flat in Manor Park, Lewisham, in March 2024. Post-mortem examinations revealed she suffered two stab wounds to the face and had also been strangled.

Joshua Michals, 26, was previously found guilty of murdering Zhe in December 2025 following a trial at the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales. Last Friday (30th January), he was formally sentenced at the same court to a minimum term of 16 years.

The Old Bailey, where Michals was sentenced, via Google Maps

Michals was originally born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He studied film-making at university before moving to London to pursue a year-long master’s degree at Goldsmiths. At the time of the murder, he was living in Deals Gateway, south-east London.

After meeting at the Goldsmiths campus in 2023, Michals and Zhe exchanged numbers and met up around ten times before her death. Michals said that his relationship with Zhe had become increasingly strained following an argument about sexually transmitted diseases.

According to the BBC, Michals told jurors he felt “so-so” about pursuing a relationship with Zhe due to her phobia of germs. She apparently demanded he get an STD test after finding a “red dot” on her skin following sex.

Jurors were told Michals never had a sexually transmitted disease.

Michals testified saying he went to Wang’s flat in Lewisham on 20th March 2024 with a charcuterie selection to bring some “normalcy” to the “bizarre situation”. There, he claimed Wang attacked him with a knife.

Michals told jurors he did not mean to strike Wang with the knife, claiming he acted in self-defence. “I just wanted to get her away from me”, he said.

He claimed he pressed his forearm to her neck to restrain her, without intending to kill or cause harm.

However, during the trial, prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC said Michals had “flown into a rage” and killed Wang after meeting her at her flat.

“His first instinct in the hours that followed […] was to cover his tracks in an effort to save himself,” Paget said.

Michals called his father after the incident and got details of a solicitor before calling 999 at his own flat.

Judge Richard Marks KC said Michals inflicted two serious wounds to Wang’s face with her kitchen knife. The second wound involved “a use of severe force”.

“My conclusion is that you became enraged by the whole situation. In a fury, you lost complete control of your temper and your senses”, Judge Marks told the court.

Joshua Michals via Metropolitan Police

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Wang’s cousin Xiao Li Wang said it was difficult to verbalise “the emotions and heartbreak of losing a close family member.

“Nobody wanted to believe what we had been told, it felt like something you see in the movies. Zhe was so positive, hardworking, passionate about life and yet something so cruel had happened to her.”

Wang was studying for an MA in creative writing and education at Goldsmiths, and wanted to become a teacher. Judge Marks said Wang was “a hugely talented writer, a gentle and kindly young woman, private and sensitive and it would seem to me someone emotionally fragile”.

“Zhe was joyful, mindful, and generous”, said Dr Francis Gilbert, a Senior Lecturer at Goldsmiths, in a December statement.

“She was deeply loved by her peers, who continue to speak of her gentleness, her humour, and her thoughtful presence. She made our community kinder and more attentive.”

“Her writing continues to illuminate our community, and her memory remains a source of tenderness, inspiration, and care at Goldsmiths.”

Goldsmiths has said it takes violence against women and girls seriously and has measures in place to address such matters. Anyone in the university’s community who is experiencing these issues can report them and receive support through its Report and Support system.

General wellbeing support for Goldsmiths students can be found here

You can access support and information from Women’s Aid here or call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free, available 24/7, on 0808 200 247.

