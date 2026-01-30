Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

People over on TikTok have been flexing their editing muscles by stitching Shaq’s scenes from Love Island All Stars with sound bites from various Disney Channel shows.

Though I can’t say that anyone takes Love Island All Stars especially seriously, given that Curtis is once again sunning it up in South Africa, it’s especially hard after watching these edited videos.

The first was created last week, but it’s since become a bit of a trend over on TikTok. Take a look.

The Love Island Disney Channel edits started because of one man

It all started last week, in a video that has since been stitched, cut, and reposted on just about every social media platform. It showed All Star Shaq Muhammad confessing: “I thought we were friends, maybe I’m wrong.”

He then threw his toys out of the pram and stomped away, so naturally, someone stitched it with the iconic transitional music from Hannah Montana. You know, the one where she sings “Oh yeah” over and over.

It really hammered home the point: This is a grown man having a temper tantrum.

It’s since spiralled out of control

This one was also Shaq, but this time doing the “Welcome to Disney Channel” intro that has been memed to death.

In the comments, one person responded: “These are getting even better.”

“The fact that AI made him a medium-sized short king is sending me,” another wrote.

Guys, there’s a megamix

In this video, the creator stitched together multiple Shaq scenes with various Disney Channel sounds. There was Hannah Montana’s transitional music, the Disney Channel intro, and even the gasps and groans from the live studio audience. Randomly, there was also the EastEnders theme song.

People are sad because he’s no longer in the villa

Following his brutal dumping, people on TikTok got incredibly sad because they could no longer make Love Island Disney Channel edits. I mean, they could; all they have to do is move the focus onto another insufferable Islander – there’s more than enough to choose from.

Shaq even responded

Shaq seemingly clocked all of the Disney Channel memes after leaving the villa, telling his followers: “I look back at it, and I’m actually like so dramatic. You lot got too creative with it.”

