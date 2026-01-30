The Tab
Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Kieran Galpin

People over on TikTok have been flexing their editing muscles by stitching Shaq’s scenes from Love Island All Stars with sound bites from various Disney Channel shows.

Though I can’t say that anyone takes Love Island All Stars especially seriously, given that Curtis is once again sunning it up in South Africa, it’s especially hard after watching these edited videos.

The first was created last week, but it’s since become a bit of a trend over on TikTok. Take a look.

The Love Island Disney Channel edits started because of one man

@chelsprivx473

#fyp #disneychannel #loveislanduk #shaq #meme

♬ original sound – 丰 chelsea 丰

It all started last week, in a video that has since been stitched, cut, and reposted on just about every social media platform. It showed All Star Shaq Muhammad confessing: “I thought we were friends, maybe I’m wrong.”

He then threw his toys out of the pram and stomped away, so naturally, someone stitched it with the iconic transitional music from Hannah Montana. You know, the one where she sings “Oh yeah” over and over.

It really hammered home the point: This is a grown man having a temper tantrum.

It’s since spiralled out of control

@khaazuk

#LoveIsland #disneystar #shaq #jokes

♬ 滴下 – yasuhiro soda

This one was also Shaq, but this time doing the “Welcome to Disney Channel” intro that has been memed to death.

In the comments, one person responded: “These are getting even better.”

“The fact that AI made him a medium-sized short king is sending me,” another wrote.

Guys, there’s a megamix

@malaeditszx

#loveisland #shaq #disneychannel #targetaudience #fyp

♬ Rating – asta

In this video, the creator stitched together multiple Shaq scenes with various Disney Channel sounds. There was Hannah Montana’s transitional music, the Disney Channel intro, and even the gasps and groans from the live studio audience. Randomly, there was also the EastEnders theme song.

People are sad because he’s no longer in the villa

@username11240369

#fyp #loveislanduk #shaq #disney #cringe

♬ original sound – IC

Following his brutal dumping, people on TikTok got incredibly sad because they could no longer make Love Island Disney Channel edits. I mean, they could; all they have to do is move the focus onto another insufferable Islander – there’s more than enough to choose from.

Shaq even responded

@queenyasgpt

#loveislanduk #allstars #shaq

♬ original sound – love island

Shaq seemingly clocked all of the Disney Channel memes after leaving the villa, telling his followers: “I look back at it, and I’m actually like so dramatic. You lot got too creative with it.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV/TikTok

Kieran Galpin

Challenges, forfeits and questionable outfits: The 10 best Newcastle sports socials so far this year

Tilly Nelson

We asked the 2025/26 social secs for their favourite semester one social, and they delivered

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

