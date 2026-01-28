The Tab

Here’s why the internet is divided over Odessa A’zion’s controversial new acting role

There are a LOT of angry people

Hebe Hancock

Odessa A’zion is facing backlash online after being cast in the upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts, where she’ll star alongside Drew Starkey, who also happens to be her real-life rumoured boyfriend.

The actress, known for her breakout roles in I Love LA and Marty Supreme, has been announced as a lead in the adaptation of Holly Brickley’s novel Deep Cuts, an indie romance set in the early 2000s. According to TheWrap, the film is “a love story about two music-obsessed twenty-somethings navigating the messy realities of ambition, belonging and adulthood over the course of an era-defining decade.”

Production is set to begin in February under director Sean Durkin, with Cailee Spaeny also starring. But while the casting news should have been a win for Odessa, it’s instead sparked a major online controversy.

In Brickley’s original novel, Odessa’s character Zoe Gutierrez is described as being half-Jewish and half-Mexican, something the author has emphasized. However, Brickley has also said she had no involvement in the film’s casting, and that the script no longer explicitly includes Zoe’s ethnicity.

That change hasn’t gone down well.

People have accused the production of whitewashing, arguing that a Latina actress should have been cast instead. Some suggested actresses like Melissa Barrera, while others criticised Hollywood more broadly for sidelining Latina representation yet again.

One viral tweet read: “Odessa thinks those wash n go curls and tan makes her ambiguous. like you are a white woman so idk why you’re playing a mexican… tried telling y’all about her.”

Another person claimed the script was being rewritten “to accommodate her whiteness”, adding that the author allegedly deleted posts after people called out the casting. Holly Brickley has since limited comments on her Instagram after people repeatedly asked for the role to be recast.

Even fan pages have taken a stand. Twitter account Odessa A’zion Daily posted a statement saying they did not support the casting, explaining: “As two Latina admins, we will be pausing this account’s activity until further notice. We’re here to state that we do not agree with this casting, specially given the current political state of the US.”

Not everyone is blaming Odessa herself, though. Some people pointed out that casting decisions are ultimately down to agents, directors and studios.

Still, the backlash shows no sign of slowing down, and Deep Cuts hasn’t even started filming yet.

Hebe Hancock

