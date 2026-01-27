CAUTION: Williamson Park closed to the public due to Storm Chandra

A ‘number of trees’ have fallen in the park

5 hours ago

People are being urged not to enter Williamson Park today (27th January) as a result of Storm Chandra.

All services at the park are closed as a result of winds reaching almost 50km/h overnight in Lancaster and causing damage to the park.

The Williamson Park Facebook page posted a caution this morning, announcing: “Due to strong winds, there is an increased risk of falling trees and branches. Please use caution and do not enter the park. Park access may be restricted as a number of trees have fallen”.

Storm Chandra has resulted in multiple “danger to life” weather warnings being issued across the UK, with a yellow weather warning of rain and snow issues for Lancaster until 5pm today.

In the weather warning, the BBC said “heavy rain will turn to snow over high ground which may lead to some travel and power disruption on Tuesday”, which was proven by heavy traffic between Lancaster city centre and Lancaster University early this morning.

The BBC has also issued a yellow weather warning of ice between midnight and 10am tomorrow morning (28th January), forecasting that “patchy ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces by Wednesday morning and may lead to some disruption”.

Storm Chandra is not the first time that Williamson Park has suffered storm damage. Last January, the Williamson Park Cafe was forced to close due to structural damage caused by gale force winds, and its permanent closure and demolition was announced in November 2025 after it was deemed unsafe to reopen.

The park managers plan to rebuild the cafe in a way that means it will be more durable in the winter months.

Featured image before edits via Williamson Park on Facebook.