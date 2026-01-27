The Tab

CAUTION: Williamson Park closed to the public due to Storm Chandra

A ‘number of trees’ have fallen in the park

Erin Malik | News

People are being urged not to enter Williamson Park today (27th January) as a result of Storm Chandra. 

All services at the park are closed as a result of winds reaching almost 50km/h overnight in Lancaster and causing damage to the park.

The Williamson Park Facebook page posted a caution this morning, announcing: “Due to strong winds, there is an increased risk of falling trees and branches. Please use caution and do not enter the park. Park access may be restricted as a number of trees have fallen”.

Storm Chandra has resulted in multiple “danger to life” weather warnings being issued across the UK, with a yellow weather warning of rain and snow issues for Lancaster until 5pm today.

In the weather warning, the BBC said “heavy rain will turn to snow over high ground which may lead to some travel and power disruption on Tuesday”, which was proven by heavy traffic between Lancaster city centre and Lancaster University early this morning.

The BBC has also issued a yellow weather warning of ice between midnight and 10am tomorrow morning (28th January), forecasting that “patchy ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces by Wednesday morning and may lead to some disruption”.

Storm Chandra is not the first time that Williamson Park has suffered storm damage. Last January, the Williamson Park Cafe was forced to close due to structural damage caused by gale force winds, and its permanent closure and demolition was announced in November 2025 after it was deemed unsafe to reopen.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

The park managers plan to rebuild the cafe in a way that means it will be more durable in the winter months.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image before edits via Williamson Park on Facebook.

Erin Malik | News

Read Next

The wait is over, Lancaster Uni has released its provisional summer exam timetable

Oxford professor to deliver Lancaster University lecture in collaboration with Litfest

How to celebrate Chinese New Year 2026 in Lancaster

Latest
traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant