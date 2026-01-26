How to celebrate Chinese New Year 2026 in Lancaster

Lancaster city centre will host multiple events to mark the start of the Year of the Horse

Now that we’re heading towards the end of January, Lunar New Year celebrations are starting to get underway all around the world.

Lancaster is no different, with some incredible events lined up over the next few weeks to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

The events held in Lancaster are organised by Popber Lancaster CIC, an event organisation company which aims to benefit Lancaster businesses through cultural and economic initiatives.

Popber describe their Chinese New Year events as “an opportunity for understanding, appreciation, and joy, transcending cultural boundaries and bringing people together”.

The annual carnival, which takes place in the city centre, is partially funded by Lancaster University and the Lancaster University Confucius Institute.





Cultural Variety Show – Lancaster Grand Theatre

Date: Saturday 31st January, 7.30pm

On the last Saturday of January, the Lancaster Grand will be hosting their fifth annual Cultural Variety Show to celebrate Chinese New Year. The event will be filled with some incredible acts, including Shaolin Kung Fu masters, Chinese opera performances, a Youth Chinese Orchestra, and professional dancers.

On their website, the Lancaster Grand says: “Because it’s our fifth year, we’re celebrating by leaning further into what audiences love: more tradition, more surprise, more togetherness”.

Tickets are available now from the Lancaster Grand Box Office, costing just £12 for adults and £6 for children.

Carnival and Market – Market Square

Date: Sunday 8th February, 10am-6pm

On the first Sunday in February, there will be a family-friendly carnival, market, and street parade taking place throughout the city centre.

In Market Square, there will be stalls with calligraphy, traditional Chinese opera face mask painting, and traditional costumes for those of all ages to take part in. There will also be performances of Chinese dance, instrumental music, singing, and even a Kung Fu demonstration.

At the event, there will be representatives from Lancaster University present, as well as the Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Margaret Pattison, and Lancaster City Council Leader Caroline Jackson.

In their announcement of the carnival, Popber said they “strive to make the festival a reflection of both the traditional and the contemporary aspects of Asian culture”.

Featured image via Instagram @LancasterCNY