It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Are you searching for a fun new hobby? Need something to put on your CV? Are you a little chronically online? Well then The Newcastle Tab needs you! We are searching for new writers to join us this semester.

We welcome final years and freshers alike, and crucially, The Newcastle Tab is open to students at BOTH universities in the city. As long as you’re a Newcastle or Northumbria student, we’d love to have you. You do not need to be a seasoned journalist or have any writing experience at all, the Tab is a fun space to practice your skills and simply get involved. Not only is it a great creative outlet that looks fabulous on any CV, it’s also a great environment to meet like-minded, funny, creative (and super humble) people. We are looking to build a diverse team from both universities in Newcastle which will help us provide a comprehensive overview of our city for students.

What you can do

Writing at The Newcastle Tab is generally split into two categories: features and news. We also write guides and opinion pieces, so if you have any article ideas you’d like to bring to life, we can help.

News involves speedy write ups of what is happening not only on campus, but in the wider community too. We cover news across the city to keep students informed. We carry out interviews and investigations as stories develop, so writing news can be really exciting and fast paced.

Recent news includes: a Newcastle grad starring on The Traitors, an interview with Newcastle’s University Challenge team and a Newcastle student house fire.

The other main category of writing for The Newcastle Tab is features. These are the fun, light-hearted, and often ridiculously Newcastle-specific articles that capture the quirks of student life. Think guides for surviving uni, as well as the silly pieces that make you laugh because they’re just so specific.

Under the features umbrella, we also publish opinions. These are your chance to write about the issues that actually matter to you and get other students nodding (or arguing) along.

Recent features include: a Newcastle and Northumbria society round up, advice for Newcastle students planning a year abroad and a guide on how good your Traitors game would be based on your uni course.

If writing isn’t your thing, we also have lots of opportunities to get involved in content creation across our social media platforms. This can include interviewing students on campus for TikTok videos as well as creating memes and video content related to Newcastle student life. If you’re a budding social media star, we’re keen to hear all your content ideas and can help you execute them.

Experience is not required for any of the areas that you can get involved in and you don’t have to pick just one – you could do them all, dip in and out of a few or stick with one. The world is your oyster guys.

How to get involved

We are holding our open meeting this Thursday 29th January, 6.30pm at Luther’s in the Newcastle University Students’ Union (you don’t need a Newcastle University student card to get in). Everyone is welcome at this meeting, and the editorial team will be there to introduce themselves, provide all the information you need about writing for The Newcastle Tab, and answer all your questions.

From next week, we will have weekly meetings accompanied by a beverage in the pub, where we all discuss what we’re working on, pitch new ideas and the editorial team hand out commissions. You do not have to commit to coming to every meeting, but it is a good idea to attend them regularly to grab the best commissions.

All details about our weekly meetings will be shared at our open meeting. If you can’t make it to the open meeting, please feel free to drop us a message and we will give you all the necessary information.