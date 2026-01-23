Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

28 mins ago

With Semester two kicking off imminently, we’re bringing you a rundown of the societies at Newcastle and Northumbria Universities that you never knew you needed. There’s no better time than Refreshers’ Week to try out something new, you might just discover your secret talent.

Northumbria University

Mountaineering Society

Northumbria’s Mountaineering Society offers a quest with a view. From winter walks in Wales to the steep scramble of Helvellyn, these hikes reconnect you with nature in a close-knit community. NUMS aims to provide students with the skills and experience needed to tackle the great outdoors. A well-deserved bev at the end of the walk is, of course, encouraged!

Northumbria Vikings E-Sports Society

If you have a competitive streak and love gaming, the E-Sport Society is the place for you. League of Legends, Valorant and Overwatch are some of the games on offer, and if you need practice there is access to a gaming lab with facilities to watch games back and analyse your performance. They also host a Twitch channel if you’re interested in streaming and casting.

Cocktail Society

Next up is Cocktail Society, the society to join for a good time. Socials include exploring unique bars and cocktail masterclasses, all for a £6 membership. Even if you’re not prone to an alcoholic beverage, mocktails are tasty alternative and just as fun.

Newcastle University

Cold Water Swimming Society

At Newcastle, Cold Water Swimming Society will draw you out into nature and comes with some great benefits you may not have guessed, such as supporting your immune system, soothing aches and pains, and boosting your metabolism. It’s the perfect way to finish off your January health kick. As proud winners of NUSU Society of 2025, Cold Water Swimming Society welcomes anyone to their weekly swim meets and invites you to join trips to spots like the Lake District and Ireland.

Board Games Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NclBoardGames (@boardgamesncl)

For those of you looking for a relaxed side quest, Board Games Society hosts weekly Wednesday sessions lasting around three hours, with a varied selection of games to play. With no weekly commitment needed, this social meet is a nice break from studies and work. Feel free to bring your own board games and cards.

Photography Society

Want to express your creative side? Photography Society encourages members of all experience levels to develop their camera, film and editing skills through photo walks and studio sessions, even if you only have your phone to capture pics. The membership price covers train tickets to historic cities and entry to exhibitions, plus their annual competition gives you a chance to win a hefty sum of money.

Unfortunately, Newcastle University does not let you join if you don’t attend the uni, but for those interested in Northumbria’s Societies an Associate Membership is available. Happy Refreshers’ Week!