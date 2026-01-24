Family of Lancaster student whose body was found on Christmas Day release heartfelt statement

‘Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled’

The family of a Lancaster University student whose body was found on Christmas day have released a statement in honour of his memory.

Tom Dingle, a first year student, was reported missing on 13th December after he was last seen on CCTV in Appley Bridge, West Lancashire. He was found dead 12 days later.

The 19-year-old philosophy student had previously expressed a desire to join the army, specifically the parachute regiment, once he had completed his degree.

In a statement posted on the fundraising platform JustGiving, Tom’s family said: “Tom was an incredibly intelligent and caring young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled. Christmas, and life as a whole, will never be the same without our Tom.”

As a way to honour Tom’s memory, his family have asked people to donate to the Royal British Legion, a charity they said is “very close” close to them.

Referring to the fundraising initiative, they said “we know it’s what Tom would have wanted”.

His family also thanked the police, rescue volunteers and “all the people in the community and beyond for their incredible help and support”.

For those who would like to make a donation in Tom’s memory, you can access the fundraising page here.

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

Lancaster University’s vacation information page explains how students can continue to access support outside of term-time and during the university’s closure period, including a 24/7 helpline.

The staff wellbeing page contains information about 24/7 support for staff through the employee assistance programme.

Featured image via Lancaster University and Wikimedia Commons