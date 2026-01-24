The Tab

Family of Lancaster student whose body was found on Christmas Day release heartfelt statement

‘Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled’

Evie-Mae Ford | News

The family of a Lancaster University student whose body was found on Christmas day have released a statement in honour of his memory.

Tom Dingle, a first year student, was reported missing on 13th December after he was last seen on CCTV in Appley Bridge, West Lancashire. He was found dead 12 days later.

The 19-year-old philosophy student had previously expressed a desire to join the army, specifically the parachute regiment, once he had completed his degree.

In a statement posted on the fundraising platform JustGiving, Tom’s family said: “Tom was an incredibly intelligent and caring young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled. Christmas, and life as a whole, will never be the same without our Tom.”  

via Lancaster University

As a way to honour Tom’s memory, his family have asked people to donate to the Royal British Legion, a charity they said is “very close” close to them. 

Referring to the fundraising initiative, they said “we know it’s what Tom would have wanted”.

His family also thanked the police, rescue volunteers and “all the people in the community and beyond for their incredible help and support”.

For those who would like to make a donation in Tom’s memory, you can access the fundraising page here. 

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time. 

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

Most Read

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Lancaster University’s vacation information page explains how students can continue to access support outside of term-time and during the university’s closure period, including a 24/7 helpline.  

The staff wellbeing page contains information about 24/7 support for staff through the employee assistance programme.

Featured image via Lancaster University and Wikimedia Commons

Evie-Mae Ford | News

Read Next

Holocaust Memorial Day service is being held at Lancaster Town Hall garden

Lancaster University researcher heads project exploring trauma after terrorist attacks

Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Latest

Bristol’s new venture in India: the Mumbai Enterprise Campus

Ellen Paterson

The University of Bristol reveals who will be leading its first international campus

Family of Lancaster student whose body was found on Christmas Day release heartfelt statement

Evie-Mae Ford

‘Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled’

The Traitors UK has ended, but don’t panic: The Irish version arrives in literal hours

Hebe Hancock

I definitely need a new Traitors fix

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Bristol’s new venture in India: the Mumbai Enterprise Campus

Ellen Paterson

The University of Bristol reveals who will be leading its first international campus

Family of Lancaster student whose body was found on Christmas Day release heartfelt statement

Evie-Mae Ford

‘Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled’

The Traitors UK has ended, but don’t panic: The Irish version arrives in literal hours

Hebe Hancock

I definitely need a new Traitors fix

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family