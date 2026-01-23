The Tab
Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

They’ve issued a response

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The hosts of the Empty Netters podcast, Dan and Chris Powers, have sparked a huge amount of backlash after their private texts about Heated Rivalry leaked.

After dropping in the US and Canada, the Empty Netters, who are also former hockey players themselves, sat down to watch Heated Rivalry. Their reactions went mega viral, and the straight men were applauded for their reactionary videos. In this week alone, their viral videos were covered (and celebrated) by the likes of Rolling Stone and Vulture.

“They’re like, ‘Were you expecting a hockey show? Wrong. This is horned-up action baby. Strap in,” they said in one video. “And I was like, ‘Let’s f**ing go.’”

However, despite being surprisingly positive in public, in private, the Empty Netters lads had very different opinions about Heated Rivalry.

“I think these losers who made this show are cowards,” Dan wrote in one text message, which was viewed by Outsports. “This is the trash they make because it panders, it’s provocative, and it checks inclusivity boxes.”

He said that while the show is made to make “blue haired twitter happy”, he wouldn’t give the show “the time of day” simply “out of principle.”

Outsports reported that their business boomed as a result of covering Heated Rivalry, with their viewership on YouTube increasing by 50 times. They averaged around 13,500 views on their other videos, but their Heated Rivalry clips averaged 500,000 views. They even launched merch, flogging $32 t-shirts and $45 crew necks with the words “From the closet to the cottage.”

Though many people assumed that straight bros watching Heated Rivalry was a disaster waiting to happen, we thought they’d proved us wrong. Sadly not.

The Empty Netters have responded to the Heated Rivalry drama

Most Read

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

In an Instagram post on January 23, Empty Netters host Dan addressed the backlash surrounding his honest feelings about Heated Rivalry.

“Here are the texts. Our response to the Outsport article,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Dan did not deny that he’d sent those text messages. However, he said that the Outsport article had the timeline wrong; he’d sent those messages before sitting down to watch the show – I’m not sure if that makes it better or worse.

He revealed the infamous text messages himself, adding further context about how he prefaced his statement by calling it a “lame writer’s take.” He wanted an authentic hockey show, not smut, which he admitted was “uninformed; I hadn’t watched the show yet.”

“It feels kinda crazy to be bitter and angry at us for enjoying the show,” he also said.

Dan further condemned the person who leaked the messages, describing them as a “good friend” whom he is now disappointed in.

This issue doesn’t seem so cut and dry, and even in the comments, people were divided. That being said, it’s always a good idea to watch something before you form an opinion on it.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Empty Netters/HBO

More on: Heated Rivalry TV Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards

One of the stupidly hot Heated Rivarly lads is out and proud, but it’s not Hudson or Connor

cut Heated Rivalry book ending change

Heated Rivalry cut the book’s epilogue and it changes how Ilya and Shane’s story actually ends

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams claps back girlfriend

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams claps back after information about his ‘girlfriend’ is exposed

Latest

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response