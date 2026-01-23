Drinks on me, Cardiff is officially one of the UK’s cheapest cities for a night out

If your student loan is already fighting for its life, we’ve got good news

4 hours ago

Cardiff is officially the eighth cheapest UK city for a night out, according to a new report by Sweepstakes Table.

The study looked into 26 cities across the UK, comparing pint prices, meal costs and taxi fares to see where students can actually afford to have fun without checking their overdraft the next morning.

With pints averaging £5.06, meals around £15, and taxis costing just £1.28 per kilometre, the Welsh capital scored 60.03 overall, beating nightlife giants like Manchester, Liverpool and Bristol.

Not bad for a city where a “quick one” usually turns into a full night out.

Surprisingly, Newport took the top spot, with pints averaging at £4 and a meal at £14, securing a 78.88 rating. Hull came in at a close second with the cheapest pint prices in the survey and a crazy 99p per kilometre for taxis. When it’s that bad, it’s got to be that cheap.

Cardiff still proves it’s elite when it comes to stretching student loans, part-time paychecks and leftover Domino’s vouchers. If you want to make your pint even cheaper, we’d recommend slapping a MIXR ID onto there.

Meanwhile, London students are out here paying £6.83 for a pint and £20 for a meal, which is honestly diabolical.

Oxford and Edinburgh were also close to the bottom, with scores of 9.24 and 18.66. Then again, how often do Oxford students tear themselves away from the books for a cheeky night out?

So whether it’s a cheeky pre-drink in Cathays, a spontaneous night in Liveys, or a late-night kebab to finish it off, Cardiff students can rest easy knowing their city is officially one of the best places in the UK to go out without going broke.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.