The Tab

Drinks on me, Cardiff is officially one of the UK’s cheapest cities for a night out

If your student loan is already fighting for its life, we’ve got good news

Marion Adeniyi | News

Cardiff is officially the eighth cheapest UK city for a night out, according to a new report by Sweepstakes Table.

The study looked into 26 cities across the UK, comparing pint prices, meal costs and taxi fares to see where students can actually afford to have fun without checking their overdraft the next morning.

With pints averaging £5.06, meals around £15, and taxis costing just £1.28 per kilometre, the Welsh capital scored 60.03 overall, beating nightlife giants like Manchester, Liverpool and Bristol.

Not bad for a city where a “quick one” usually turns into a full night out.

Surprisingly, Newport took the top spot, with pints averaging at £4 and a meal at £14, securing a 78.88 rating. Hull came in at a close second with the cheapest pint prices in the survey and a crazy 99p per kilometre for taxis. When it’s that bad, it’s got to be that cheap.

Cardiff still proves it’s elite when it comes to stretching student loans, part-time paychecks and leftover Domino’s vouchers. If you want to make your pint even cheaper, we’d recommend slapping a MIXR ID onto there.

Meanwhile, London students are out here paying £6.83 for a pint and £20 for a meal, which is honestly diabolical.

Oxford and Edinburgh were also close to the bottom, with scores of 9.24 and 18.66. Then again, how often do Oxford students tear themselves away from the books for a cheeky night out?

Most Read

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

So whether it’s a cheeky pre-drink in Cathays, a spontaneous night in Liveys, or a late-night kebab to finish it off, Cardiff students can rest easy knowing their city is officially one of the best places in the UK to go out without going broke.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Marion Adeniyi | News

Read Next

Man dies after assault in Cathays

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Latest

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response